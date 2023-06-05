Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to macOS

Once a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's most recent offering, is making its way to the macOS after getting ported over to Windows and, more recently, to Xbox Game Pass for PC. The version introduced to Apple's ecosystem will be the complete and most up-to-date version of the title, i.e., the Director's Cut.

Kojima-san made the announcement during the recently held Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. He also expressed his love for the Apple ecosystem and how he has been an avid Apple user since the early 90s.

Death Stranding is easily one of the most visually stunning games, thanks to PlayStation's in-house studio, Guerrilla Games' proprietary engine, Decima. With the game finally getting a macOS release, it should be one of the best benchmarking tools Apple users can use to test the new M2 chipsets.

When is Death Stranding Director's Cut coming to macOS?

Kojima-san's brief appearance during the WWDC 2023 was a major highlight of the event, especially after announcing his interest in introducing the work of his studio, Kojima Productions, to an entirely new platform. However, he did not specify the release window for Death Stranding Director's Cut for the macOS.

While Kojima-san hinted at bringing his other games to the platform, he did not specify which titles. With a sequel to the 2019 action-adventure open-world game already announced for the PlayStation, it can be assumed that it would also make its way to macOS alongside the PC release.

Kojima-san's surprising appearance during WWDC 2023 also hints at the director's plans for the upcoming Summer Game Fest, where he might finally give fans more details about the upcoming sequel, Death Stranding 2.

Although the game was announced during The Game Awards 2022, Kojima Productions and the video game director himself have been secretive about revealing any information regarding the title. Summer Game Fest is scheduled to be held on June 8, 2023, at 12 pm PDT, 3 pm EDT, and 8 pm BST.

