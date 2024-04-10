Is House Flipper 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

After the highly anticipated release of House Flipper 2 on consoles, many players are wondering if the house cleaning sim will make an appearance on paid subscription services such as the Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, House Flippers 2 is not available on Xbox Game Pass.

However, House Flipper 1 was also not available on the Xbox Game Pass during the release but was added to the service later. There are hopes that the developers at Frozen District may continue this trend and eventually add House Flipper 2 to the Game Pass. However, nothing can be said for sure right now.

When will House Flipper 2 be added to the Xbox Game Pass?

Expand Tweet

\Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that permits users to download and play games from a given pool on their Xbox consoles or Microsoft Windows PCs. While House Flipper 2 would be a highly anticipated addition to the Game Pass, no news regarding it has been relayed yet.

House Flipper 2 was launched on Steam Marketplace on December 14, 2023. The devs had planned for console port release on March 24, 2024, which, due to delays, was postponed to April 10. Fans had demanded a Game Pass release on Day 1, but there has been no word from the team regarding this.

The original House Flipper was added to the Game Pass two years after its release. However, looking at the anticipation and reception of the sequel, there is a chance that this time the wait period won't be that long. As per speculations, if Frozen District ever adds House Flipper 2 to the Game Pass, it may be around late 2024 or early 2025.

Is House Flippers 2 available on Steam Deck?

Is the game on Steam Deck (Image via Frozen District)

Yes, House Flipper 2 is currently available on the Steam Deck.

The game mostly plays very well on the handheld. However, there have been some complaints about occasional crashes and input lags. The smaller display of Steam Deck is also a problem, as it is much harder to spot objectives on it compared to a PC monitor. Additionally, getting used to the Steam Deck's controls could also be a hassle for those who are used to the control scheme of the keyboard and mouse.

The Steam Deck version of the game costs the same as the PC version, which is $39.99. Despite the minor hiccups, House Flipper 2 on Steam deck is a great option. It allows you to play the game and relax in any stressful situation you encounter in your day-to-day life.