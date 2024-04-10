When does House Flipper 2 release for consoles?

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users are immensely excited for the release of House Flipper 2, the house cleaner simulation game from Frozen District. The title was initially scheduled to be launched for consoles in March 2024, but the release date got pushed back due to some delays. As it stands, it will be released for the platform on April 10, 2024.

The original House Flipper, developed by Empyrean and launched in 2018, had captivated the internet. It became a trending title both on Twitch and YouTube. Its mechanics were simple, while its gameplay was enjoyable, making it a mainstream favorite. The sequel features identical gameplay but with refurbished visuals and other improvements.

Why was House Flipper 2 release delayed for consoles?

Expand Tweet

After the massive success of the first House Flipper game, there were high hopes for the sequel. Empyrean did its best to meet these expectations, which was reflected in the highly positive reviews of the game's PC version.

As mentioned earlier, Empyrean made plans to release House Flippers 2 for consoles in March 2024. However, the developers had to delay it. According to them, this was due to an issue with the certification process, which took longer than expected due to undisclosed reasons.

Such incidents have become quite common in the industry. Previously, Ark Survival Ascended on Xbox had a similar issue. Just like House Flipper 2, it had to be delayed due to an unexpectedly long certification process.

Will Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Extra have House Flipper 2?

Expand Tweet

Services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Extra provide a range of games to their subscribers each month. You might be wondering if House Flippers 2 will also be on any of these services.

However, there is no news confirming that House Flipper 2 will be available on the Xbox Game Pass at launch. This is in contrast to the original House Flipper, which can be obtained through an Xbox subscription. The same is true for the PlayStation Extra. However, there is a possibility that the sequel will come to these subscription services in the future.

On April 10, 2024, House Flipper 2 will only be released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. If you are a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One user, you may have to wait a little longer to play the game on your console. However, the original House Flipper is available on both of the previous-gen consoles.