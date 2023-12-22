How to find and remove stains in House Flipper 2

Stains can be tough to find and remove in House Flipper 2, especially if you are new to the Sim. Clean-up is the first thing you do when renovating a new home in the Sim, and it’s often easy to overlook stains, which will ultimately bring the market value down for the house, and you will not be able to maximize your profits from it during a sale.

You play House Flipper 2 as a renovator and a realtor who will look to turn the house in question around as per the client's requirements. So, leaving stains behind will be detrimental to all the time you have put into renovating the place.

Today's House Flipper 2 guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to find as well as remove stains from a house.

How to find stains in House Flipper 2

Some stains are hard to find (Image via House Flipper)

To find stains in a house, you will need to make the most of the Flipper Sense mechanic. By pressing Q you will be able to scan the around which you are standing, and it will will locate all the stains that are around you.

It works like a radar, and you will need to rely on it quite a bit if you wish to keep your end result stain-free.

With the Flipper Sense, you will be able to detect the tiniest of stains, and it is often considered by many in the community to be one of the best tools in the game. Flipper Sense is one of the cheaper tools and doesn’t have a long cooldown timer.

So, if you see that the progress bar is not completed after cleaning up a room, then you might want to use the Flipper Sense once to see if you have missed any spots even if none are visible to the naked eye.

Use Flipper Sense to find Stains (Image via House Flipper)

How to remove stains in House Flipper 2

Once you use the Flipper Sense and find a stain, you will need to clean it so that the progress bar can be completed. Once you spot a stain with the tool, you will need to walk up to the stain and pray it, which will automatically clean it out.

The Flipper Sense will let you save a lot of time in the game and complete the renovation without having to go through every nook and cranny searching for any stains that you might have missed.