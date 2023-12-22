How to find Reva’s Lost Journal and complete the I’m Grateful achievement in House Flipper 2

If you want to unlock the "I’m Grateful" achievement in House Flipper 2, you will need to get your hands on Reva’s Lost Journal during the “More Light, Please” contract. However, many in the community are having difficulty coming across it during the contract.

The “More Light, Please” contract tasks you with renovating the house to increase the amount of incoming light. The main goal is to place more widows around the place and ultimately complete the objective. You will come across Reva’s Journal during the renovation process, so it’s not exactly about how you find it but where to find it.

Today’s House Flipper 2 guide will go over how you can get your hands on Reva’s Lost Journal during the “More Light, Please” contract.

Where to find Reva’s Lost Journal in House Flipper 2 and unlock the I’m Grateful achievement?

Take the stairs up to the second floor (Image via House Flipper)

To get your hands on Reva’s Lost Journal in House Flipper 2, here are a few things that you will be required to do,

Start the “More Light, Please” contract. Only during this renovation mission will you be able to come across Reva’s Lost Journal. So once it starts, you will find yourself near a small house in the middle of a forest.

Now, make your way to the wooden house and explore the area. You will find a wooden staircase to the right of the entrance, so use it to make your way to the second floor.

Once you are on the second floor, you will notice two doors. Enter the one that is further away from the stairs. You will see a bed along with a dresser that is just opposite to it.

Here is where you will find Reva’s Lost Journal. You must look for it on the floor, between the bed and the dresser. Once you spot it, interact with it, and you will automatically pick it up.

However, remember that the spawn point of Reva’s Lost Journal in House Flipper 2 seems different for many players. If it’s not between the bed and the dresser, try looking for it in other areas around the bed. Fortunately, the Journal will not leave the room; you will find it on the floor there.

Find Reva's Lost Journal on the floor (Image via House Flipper 2)

Once you have the book and have completed the contract, you will automatically obtain the I’m Grateful trophy, one of the game's rarer achievements.

