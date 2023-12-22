Can you remove and replace the Stairs and Roofs in House Flipper 2?

House Flipper 2 allows players a fair bit of freedom when it comes to letting them use their imagination to renovate a home, so some players have been wondering if they can go as far as to remove and replace the stairs and roofs. Stairs and roofs are the basic foundations of any home, however, they may not appeal to the design principle that the players are looking to incorporate when renovating a house.

So it’s not a surprise why some in the community are looking to completely replace them for some of the homes they are tackling. But, the Sim does not hold the players’ hands when teaching them about the “dos and don’ts” that they need to be aware of.

Is it possible to remove and replace the Roofs and Stairs in House Flipper 2?

Expand Tweet

No matter which house renovation project you are picking up, you will not be able to remove or even replace things like Roofs and Stairs in a home. As they are integral to the foundation of the place, the game paints a very realistic picture and does not let you tamper with them much.

While there is a lot of freedom when it comes to renovating a home from scratch, you will not be allowed to remove or replace foundational structures that are core to the house.

What can you do with Roofs and Stairs in House Flipper 2?

While you won't be able to replace, remove, or sell a house’s roof and stairs, you will, however, be able to design them and alter their appearance in House Flipper 2. You will be able to do it with the help of Flipper tools by pressing R and then picking the “change design” option.

Expand Tweet

You will then get to customize how they look, change the materials that they are made of, and bring it closer to the overall design that you are planning for the place.