ARK Survival Ascended Xbox release delayed last minute due to "certification" issues

ARK Survival Ascended was slated to release on the Xbox Series X and S on November 14. However, the developers mentioned that the game would be delayed on the console. While this communication is appreciated, it came at the very last minute, much to the annoyance of those looking forward to the release.

The game was also delayed on the PlayStation 5 due to undisclosed reasons. With ARK Survival Ascended being delayed on the Xbox, the game's console release isn't going smoothly at all.

ARK Survival Ascended launch delays could spell trouble for the game

ARK Survival Ascended was delayed for quite a while before its launch late in October this year. The console releases were supposed to happen in November, but they've been postponed as well.

Currently, no specific date is provided; however, regarding the Xbox launch, the developers Tweeted that they will be trying to release it sometime during this week itself. It's unclear if they can meet this deadline at this point, but more information should be available over the next few days.

While the PlayStation launch delay wasn't exactly last minute, the Xbox launch was, and players have raised questions about the planning. Considering that the developers have cited a certification issue, players find it odd that these haven't been addressed yet. Players feel this aspect should have been sorted out before and shouldn't have been left for the 11th hour.

So far, the game has seen mixed responses. While a lot of the changes have been appreciated, a good number of bugs are yet to be addressed. Hopefully, when the game finally goes live across all platforms, these issues and bugs will be resolved.

Although Survival Ascended is live, its release has raised a few questions about ARK 2. The sequel is set to star Vin Diesel, but there's no announcement so far. With ARK Survival Ascended going live and a few DLCs available, it's understood that Studio Wildcard plans on supporting the game for a while now.

Such factors could indicate that ARK 2 has either been scrapped completely or is further delayed by a year or two, but this is merely speculation. Hopefully, there will be more information about the game in the coming few days.