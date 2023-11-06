Why is ARK Survival Ascended delayed on PS5? New release date explored

ARK Survival Ascended, Studio Wildcard's latest dinosaur survival game, is all set to go live on consoles. However, the game will see a staggered release. It will first go live on Xbox and then be released for the PlayStation 5 later this month. The title is already available on PC via Steam and has received mixed reviews due to performance issues and bugs.

Either way, players have been waiting for this game to go live on consoles. Having said that, why is ARK Survival Ascended delayed on the PlayStation 5?

When will ARK Survival Ascended come to PlayStation 5?

As of now, Studio Wildcard hasn't mentioned a release date for ARK Survival Ascended on PlayStation 5. However, based on the information they mentioned in their recent blog post addressing the delay, the developer mentioned that they would be looking to get the game on the platform towards the end of November.

The developer has mentioned that they're working things out with Sony, so there's a chance that the delay is purely based on the licensing hurdles rather than the technical ones. It is unclear if the PlayStation 5 release will be delayed further, so it would be interesting to see how things unfold. That aside, the reason for the delay is currently unclear as well.

The game is scheduled to go live on Xbox consoles on November 14. While there were some concerns about cross-play and progression on the console, the developer listed out some pointers that players need to take into account. They are as follows:

Cross-platform with Steam will be available on day one.

A new set of servers will go live for each game mode. Console players will experience boosted leveling-up rates. However, these rates will be adjusted sometime in December. These servers will be meant for players interested in playing with players on PC.

On November 14, the developers will also deploy servers for console players only. These servers won't have cross-play enabled.

The same will apply to PlayStation players once the game goes live later this month.

The Xbox launch will have all functionalities at launch, including the updates from all patches that go live before November 14. As of now, there's no information about the time when ARK Survival Ascended will be available on consoles, but information about the same should be available closer to the release date.

Overall, Survival Ascended features some massive upgrades compared to Survival Evolved. So far, players have reacted positively to the title when it comes to the content. It will be interesting to see how they react to it once the game goes live on consoles.