ARK Survival Ascended Cursed Mod browser: How to use, new mods, and more

ARK Survival Ascended has finally arrived a long time after the release of the original game from the ARK series. Although it is not the ARK 2 fans have been waiting for years, it is a remake of the 2017 game Ark: Survival Evolved on Unreal Engine 5.

Modding has been a significant aspect of the Ark franchise from the start, and similarly to its predecessor, the new ARK game also comes with a robust modding system. This new system not only allows players to browse the mods they have from the game itself but also provides access to the vast mod library available to the community.

That being said, this article will dive into ways to use the Cursed Mod browser in ARK Survival Ascended. Furthermore, it will also help you choose some new mods that will make your game a tad better.

Ways to use the Cursed Mod browser in ARK Survival Ascended

Unlike its predecessor, ARK Survival Ascended comes with cross-platform modding support facilitated by CurseForge and Overwolf. This new feature allows players from different platforms to use the ARK mods on their console, which was impossible before.

Mods list

Although finding mods and downloading them in ARK: Survival Evolved was a daunting task, the latest game from this franchise made it very simple with its new built-in Mod browser.

Now players can easily find mods created by various Mod authors through this browser without going to the Steam Workshop like before.

Mod Browser in Mod list

To use this feature, follow these steps:

Go to the Mods list after starting the game. It'll open a new window where you can see all the available mods.

Choose a mod of your liking.

After choosing the mod, click on it to expand.

In the new window, you'll get the option to install it for your game.

New ARK Survival Ascended mods to enrich the overall gaming experience

Despite the game being new, the Mod authors have already started creating new exciting mods for the community, including dinosaurs, maps, weapons, and many more. Some of the latest mods for ARK Survival Ascended are:

Svartalfheim- Dwarven-inspired map full of mysteries, new resources, and new Alpha Dino variants.

Dwarven-inspired map full of mysteries, new resources, and new Alpha Dino variants. Automated Ark- Auto-pulling, OCD storage, egg management, and more

Auto-pulling, OCD storage, egg management, and more Utilities Plus- This allows many existing items to be used over and over again.

This allows many existing items to be used over and over again. Cryopods- Allows players to save dinos inside them and transport them anywhere they want.

Allows players to save dinos inside them and transport them anywhere they want. TG Stacking Mod- Stacking mod increases stacks to +10.000 (Ammo and Kibble +500) and -90% weight reduction.

When will ARK Survival Ascended be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Although the latest ARK game is now available on Steam, it's still not out on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. So if you're wondering when it will be available on your Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5, it's set to launch in the coming weeks.