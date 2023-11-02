ARK Survival Ascended potential console release date explored

ARK Survival Ascended, the successor to the popular dinosaur survival game, ARK Survival Evolved, went live on Steam a few days back. However, the title is yet to go live on consoles. This title follows the adventures of a player who is stranded on an island filled with dinosaurs, and has to continuously build bases and items to ensure their survival. They can also tame dinosaurs and use them to harvest the materials necessary for their survival.

Although the game is supported on consoles as well, it's yet to go live on those platforms. So when does ARK Survival Ascended release on consoles?

Everything you need to know about ARK Survival Ascended's console release date

As of now, there's no confirmed console release date for ARK Survival Ascended. Based on the information revealed by Studio Wildcard, the console version is set to go live sometime in November.

Ideally, all versions of the game were scheduled to go live in October itself, but there were some gameplay issues with the console versions, hence the delay. Once the console version is launched, crossplay between PC and console will remain disabled until a patch that addresses the multiplayer issues goes live across the said platforms.

ARK Survival Ascended will then be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. There are also rumors of the game being launched for the Nintendo Switch as well, considering that Survival Evolved is available. However, there seems to be no information about the same right now. So there's a chance that the Switch release will either happen at a later date, or will take place once the Switch 2 is launched.

As of now, Survival Ascended is only available on PC via Steam. Players can get their hands on the game by making a direct purchase on the digital marketplace. While rumors exist about it being available on the Game Pass, these are just that, rumors. Survival Ascended might be added to the service at a later date, but it isn't present there as of now.

This is rather odd, considering that the game was launched at the Xbox Partner Showcase, but it further solidifies the belief that Survival Ascended will make it to the service at a later date.

Considering that the game has just gone live, and the issues that it's facing on PC, the developers would want to wait it out for a while and address all the problems before launching it on consoles. For more information about ARK Survival Ascended's console launch date, players are advised to keep an eye out on the official ARK Twitter channel.