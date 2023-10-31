ARK Survival Ascended "Fatal Error": How to fix, causes, and more

ARK Survival Ascended is the remastered version of a very popular dinosaur survival game known as Survival Evolved. This game throws players into a world filled with prehistoric creatures, and its final goal for players is to survive by taming dinosaurs and building bases. There are a few boss fights on the island as well, but those are a part of the endgame content.

Considering that it's a new release, there are a few bugs that are still persistent in the game. The "fatal error" bug is a very annoying error that players can encounter in ARK Survival Ascended, and here's how to fix it.

How to fix the ARK Survival Ascended "fatal error" bug

Before exploring the different fixes for the ARK Survival Ascended "fatal error" bug, it's important to know why this error happens. In the absence of any error codes, it's difficult to pinpoint the cause behind this error. However, it's commonly believed that this bug is triggered because of improper permissions.

To put it simply, this error occurs when the game is launched without proper administrator privileges. So, as of now, the easiest way to fix this issue is by running the game as an administrator. This can be done by right-clicking on the icon and selecting the "Run as Administrator" option.

This should ideally solve the issue and prevent the "fatal error" bug from triggering. However, in the event that this fix doesn't prevent the bug from occurring, there are a few other things that players need to try out.

Firstly, the easiest thing to do would be to head over to Steam and verify the game file integrity. More often than not, corrupted files trigger such errors. In case there's a chance that a corrupt file is triggering this bug, verifying the file integrity should allow the system to identify the file and redownload whatever is necessary.

If this doesn't work, there's a chance that players might have to re-download and perform a clean install of the game. Doing so should sort out any registry errors as well. However, in the event that this doesn't work, players might have to update their GPU drivers.

Typically, outdated GPU drivers cause errors such as the ARK Survival Ascended "fatal error" bug. Despite being a survival game, the title does have high system requirements. Thus, updating drivers should do the trick.

Everything mentioned here isn't any official fix, and considering that the game has just gone live, it will be receiving more updates in the upcoming days. If this error continues to persist, one of the upcoming updates should contain a fix for this error.