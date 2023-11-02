Is ARK Survival Ascended on Xbox Game Pass?

ARK Survival Ascended, Studio Wildcard's latest dinosaur survival game, is already taking the internet by storm. Despite it being a remaster of Survival Evolved, a lot of new players are joining it. As of now, this title is available on Steam only, with a console release due sometime this month. That said, is it available on Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that allows players to access a lot of games by paying a nominal fee every month. And as of now, ARK Survival Ascended isn't on it.

Will ARK Survival Ascended come to Xbox Game Pass?

As of now, there is no information of ARK Survival Ascended being added to the Xbox Game Pass. However, considering that Survival Evolved is already available on the service, there's a high chance that Survival Ascended will also be added, but at a later date.

It would be wrong to rule out the possibility of the title making its way to the Game Pass, considering that the trailer and its launch were announced during the Xbox Partner Showcase.

Considering that the game has just released, there are a few bugs and errors that still need to be addressed. Fortunately, the developers are working on updates to fix these issues. Overall, the game is a huge upgrade in terms of lighting and mechanics when compared to Survival Evolved.

With ARK Survival Ascended's release, the future for ARK 2 is slighlty uncertain. There's a high chance that the sequel will be delayed even further, because the developers would want to capitalize on this release for now. That said, it's rather strange that Survival Ascended didn't receive the treatment like Starfield or Redfall. These two titles were available on Game Pass at launch.

The reason why it's strange is that Microsoft paid a whopping $2.5 million to have ARK Survival Evolved listed on Game Pass. And given the ties that they have with Studio Wildcard, one would expect Survival Ascended to be available on the service at launch as well. So, the title will probably be added to the service once the console version goes live.

It could also be omitted from the service from a financial perspective, but then again, Starfield's sales proved that being available on Game Pass at launch doesn't affect sales. That said, the fan base for both the titles are very different, and just because a formula has worked for Bethesda's space RPG, doesn't mean it would work for Survival Ascended. It will be interesting to see if the title does make it to the subscription service at a later date.