Starfield set to be pitted against $1,000,000,000 making Hogwarts Legacy to become most successful game of the year

Considering the hype that’s been around Starfield so far, there is absolutely no doubt that everyone is eagerly waiting for this game to go live. With the first impressions already available on social media, it seems like Bethesda has left no stone unturned when it comes to creating a new-age role-playing game. However, is it enough to beat Hogwarts Legacy?

It’s rather difficult to answer this question, considering that one title has been live for months now, whereas the other is yet to go live. That said, the following article explores some aspects with respect to both Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy.

Can Starfield dethrone Hogwarts Legacy and become the most successful game of the year?

Despite being badly optimized at launch, Hogwarts Legacy managed to draw some serious numbers in terms of players and finances shortly after the game went live. While there’s no information about how Bethesda has optimized Starfield just yet, from everything that’s been revealed so far, it looks to be on point.

Furthermore, Hogwarts Legacy saw a staggered release. It went live on PC and next-gen consoles first, followed by a PlayStation 4 release. A Nintendo Switch release is scheduled for later this year. Starfield, on the other hand, will be available on Xbox and PC only, so the platform restrictions might not work in its favor.

Moreover, Microsoft has already announced that the game will be available on Game Pass on Day 1. While this might not add to the direct sales of Starfield, it might influence the sales of Game Pass. It’s worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy isn’t on Game Pass and might not be added in the near future either.

When it comes to content that the game has to offer, it’s believed that Bethesda’s RPG surpasses Hogwarts Legacy by a mile! Post-release, the RPG from Portkey Studios felt bland, not just in terms of enemies, but in terms of exploration as well. Bethesda’s RPG, on the other hand, has a plethora of multiple planets that players can explore. There’s also space combat as well.

Those who’ve played games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, will know how detailed Bethesda likes to get with their RPGs. Players are coming across newer secrets in the game even to this date. If their new space RPG is anything like Skyrim, then it’ll overshadow Hogwarts Legacy with ease.

To conclude, it’s unclear if Bethseda's space exploration game will beat the $1,000,000,000 sales record by Hogwarts Legacy because of certain financial hindrances. However, the game hasn’t gone live yet, and based on the hype that surrounds Bethesda’s RPG, it won’t be a surprise they just might be able to beat the record, without even breaking into a sweat!