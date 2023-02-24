Hogwarts Legacy makes $850m sales worldwide with 12m units sold in first two weeks

After seeing numerous delays and sifting through multiple controversies, Hogwarts Legacy finally launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 7, 2023. And in the first two weeks since its arrival, the wizarding world action RPG from WB Games Avalanche has notched up multiple records in viewership and sales.

With its reveal trailer showcased in 2020, Hogwarts Legacy was initially earmarked to be launched in 2021. The initial delay saw the date changed to 2022, with WB Games repeatedly assuring that the game will see the light of day during Holiday 2022. In August last year, another delay was announced, pushing the release date to February 2023.

The hype and excitement surrounding the title grew over time, with Potterheads eagerly waiting to dip their toes in a fully-fleshed open-world RPG based on the wizarding world. For example, the official reveal trailer on PlayStation's official YouTube channel has amassed 32m views so far.

Hogwarts Legacy is deemed "biggest global launch ever for Warner Bros. Games"

As shared in the press release on Business Wire, Hogwarts Legacy has made $850m in sales worldwide while selling over 12m units in the first two weeks after its hotly-anticipated launch. This did not come as a surprise as it broke Twitch's viewership record for a single-player game, with 1.28m peak concurrent viewers at launch.

The press release also states that the latest title from WB Games Avalanche has 280 million hours played to date. Hogwarts Legacy has also been a direct reason for more fan engagement with Wizarding World Digital, with WB Games stating 300% higher traffic.

Speaking about the same, David Haddad, President of WB Games, said:

"We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world. Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign."

The game also received positive reviews from critics and players alike upon release. Sportskeeda's coverage of the same awarded the wizarding world RPG 8 out of 10, praising its nuanced depiction of the iconic school of wizardry and witchcraft.

The only major qualm against the title was the performance issues faced by players, with many complaining of stuttering, FPS drops, random visual glitches, and crashes. The latest patch on PlayStation 5 implemented several fixes to address "overall gameplay performance and stability."

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on April 4, 2023. Nintendo Switch players will be able to play the wizarding world RPG when it finally arrives on the platform on July 25, 2023.

