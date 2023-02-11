Hogwarts Legacy passes half a million concurrent Steam players mark upon global launch

After numerous delays that saw the release date shifted for more than a year, Hogwarts Legacy has finally received its global launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Backed by mostly positive reviews, the wizarding world RPG has created a sensation among the masses with more than half a million concurrent players on Steam since its global launch.

It was earlier announced through the official Twitter handle of the title that it has become the most-watched single-player game of all time on Twitch, with 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers during the early access period. The early access period for the wizarding world RPG began three days before the global launch on February 7.

Hogwarts Legacy crosses 600k concurrent Steam players, enters the top 10 list

As of the time of writing, there are currently 616,869 players logged into the latest title from WB Games Avalanche on Steam. At the moment, only Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has more players in-game. The staggering numbers also put Hogwarts Legacy in the top 10 list of games with the most concurrent Steam users.

As shared by SteamDB, the all-time list is as follows:

PUBG: Battlegrounds - 3,257,248 Lost Ark - 1,325,305 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - 1,308,963 Dota 2 - 1,295,114 Cyberpunk 2077 - 1,054,388 Elden Ring - 953.426 New World - 913,634 Goose Goose Duck - 702,845 Hogwarts Legacy - 616,869 Apex Legends - 511,676

Barring a few technical hiccups, the wizarding world RPG from WB Games Avalanche has received mostly positive reviews. Sportskeeda's coverage of the same rated the title at 8 out of 10, heavily praising the detailed open world which is filled to the brim with a nuanced rendering of the Potterverse.

Potterheads have been waiting for this game for years now, with the first leak of the gameplay coming back in 2018. It took two more years for a reveal trailer to appear and then the game saw a slew of delays. The first pushed it to 2022 with WB Games Avalanche delaying it again to 2023.

Furthermore, the game is seeing a staggered release across various platforms. Hogwarts Legacy was released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10. It will make its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4 and then to Nintendo Switch on July 25.

The Potterverse title has also seen its fair share of controversy, stemming from the transphobic stance and rhetoric of the creator of its IP. JK Rowling's problematic statements over the years have been well-documented.

This has resulted in plenty of players, streamers and content creators deciding not to play or engage in Hogwarts Legacy and asking others to do the same. The past few days have seen vigorous conversations across social media on the same topic.

Poll : 0 votes