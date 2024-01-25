Is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PC?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024 for most Xbox fans. Developed by MachineGames, the upcoming title recently got its first reveal trailer, showcasing its visuals and moment-to-moment gameplay.

Built using the latest iteration of the id Tech engine, the game is scheduled to be released this year exclusively for the current-generation Xbox consoles. However, many fans might be wondering whether it will get a PC release.

Fortunately, a PC release for the title has been officially confirmed by publisher Bethesda Softworks. A simultaneous PC release right alongside the console version of a game isn't anything new for either Bethesda or its parent company, Xbox.

Will Indiana Jones and the Great Circle be on PC?

Expand Tweet

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, much like any other major first-party Xbox Game Studios title, such as Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon 5, Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall, and Starfield, is also getting a PC release alongside the console versions. The game is also scheduled to be released on Xbox Game Pass on the same day and date.

Coming from Bethesda and MachineGames, who are best known for titles like Wolfenstein The New Order, Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein Youngblood, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is easily one of Xbox's most anticipated titles of this year.

While the recent Xbox Developer's Direct 2024 gave fans a glimpse at the game's visuals, exploration segments, puzzles, and combat, Bethesda and MachineGames are yet to reveal the confirmed release date for the title. However, the studio did confirm a 2024 release window and the target platforms.

Judging by the gameplay trailer, the upcoming Indiana Jones title seems to have been built using the latest iteration of the id Tech engine, the same one that powered games like Doom Eternal and MachineGames' Wolfenstein offerings.

On PC, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available via Microsoft Store and Steam. While Bethesda revealed its release window, the upcoming Indiana Jones title's pre-orders are yet to go live. Additionally, Bethesda and Xbox are yet to reveal details like pre-order bonuses, editions, pricing, and PC system requirements.

Expand Tweet

You can add the upcoming Indiana Jones title to your wishlist on Steam and Microsoft Store to stay up-to-date regarding the game's pre-orders and release date.