Is Infamous First Light worth playing in 2025?

First Light, a game with a relatively smaller scope from Sucker Punch Productions, was released in 2014 for the PlayStation 4. The title was a standalone expansion starring Fetch as the protagonist, whom players would recognize from Infamous Second Son.

The game was received well for its short narrative and character development, acting as a prequel to Second Son. It has been over a decade since Infamous First Light arrived on the scene, which is why it might be outdated after all these years.

Fortunately, it is still worth playing in 2025. Let us take a closer look at the game to see what makes it hold up so well.

A unique origin story for Fetch

Fetch feels well developed (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

The story follows Fetch, a girl gifted with neon-themed powers, looking back at her tragic past at the Department of Unified Protection (D.U.P.). Players get to see her troubled past, where she struggled as a drug addict while searching for her abducted brother, Brent. After being stabbed in the back by everyone around her, she unleashes her abilities to avenge her dead brother.

The narrative explores the themes of revenge and loss while developing Fetch's personality before her appearance in Infamous Second Son. Even though the main campaign's runtime lasts for roughly seven hours, First Light manages to show her past struggles without rushing the pace. The storyline doesn't overstay its welcome, making it still hold up in 2025.

The gameplay is fun, but the open world is lacking

The open world in First Light feels empty (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

While Delsin in Second Son used to absorb powers from different sources, Fetch only possesses neon powers. This makes her movements during traversal and combat feel fluid and visually stunning, adding more personality to her abilities. The enemy encounters here focus on speed and precision, with moves such as neon projectile attacks, levitation, and super speed.

While the combat flourishes here, the open world of Seattle feels empty, with almost nothing to do in free roam. There are a few collectibles to gather and enemies to deal with, but apart from that, the city generally feels empty. Another factor that doesn't help its case is that a major section of the map from Second Son is inaccessible, making the exploration factor also very limited.

First Light is impressive in the performance and visuals department

First Light still looks stunning (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Infamous First Light is more than a decade old but still looks amazing all these years later. When the title first launched on the PlayStation 4 in 2014, it targeted a resolution of 1080p at 30 FPS. While these specifications were the norm at the time, they certainly feel out of touch compared to modern standards.

However, a next-gen patch for the PlayStation 5 bumps the frame rate to a locked 60 FPS. This adds much-needed fluidity to the gameplay, which was missing on the PlayStation 4. The character models, environments, and facial expressions still look top-notch all these years later, making First Light hold up in 2025.

Is First Light worth playing in 2025?

The game is still worth playing in 2025 (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Absolutely yes! The game is still worth playing in 2025, especially because of its short runtime, which maintains its pace throughout the playthrough while developing Fetch through her backstory. The gameplay here is also very similar to Infamous Second Son, which adds a sense of familiarity combined with beautiful, neon-based superpowers that still feel fluid to control.

The title was enhanced for the PlayStation 5, which boosted the frame rate to a locked 60 FPS, giving the game a solid upgrade. The visuals also look as good as they did back in the day, with realistic character models and environmental details from Seattle.

