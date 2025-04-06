Is Inzoi free to play?

Inzoi has finally launched in early access, and players are enjoying their time building the perfect utopia. The game allows in-depth customization of its assets, including the characters, furniture, textures, and buildings, adding a layer of personal touch to the overall experience.

While there are already well-established life simulators out there, such as Disney Dreamlight Valley, Second Life, and The Sims, Inzoi is also trying to make a name for itself in the genre. With the game currently in early access, many wonder whether it is a one-time purchase or a free-to-play title.

Unfortunately, the game cannot be played for free and will cost real money to enter its engaging virtual world.

How much does Inzoi cost?

The game costs $39.99 (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Since Inzoi is not free to play, players must pay $39.99 to play the game in early access. While this may sound like a huge entry price, the Online Showcase done for the title revealed that all future DLCs and updates will be free of charge. This means that the players only have to pay once to access the game, and it is smooth sailing from there.

According to the information provided on the Steam page for the title, the developers are hoping to launch the full version in a year, if possible. They have also mentioned that since this is their first life simulator, the early access allows them to take feedback from fans, which they can apply to the full release of the game to give players a better experience.

What does the game offer in its early access?

The early access offers several features to its player base (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Inzoi offers plenty of content to players by letting them take part in engaging activities such as driving, fishing, and cooking. People can also use their creativity to build different types of furniture, textures, character models, and buildings, which they can then trade with other NPCs to earn in-game currency.

Since there are no multiplayer features in this early access, interactions with others are limited to other NPCs instead of players. What sets Inzoi apart from other life simulators is its realistic graphics that add a sense of realism to its virtual world, which is missing from other titles in this genre.

