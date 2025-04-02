How to buy a car and drive it in Inzoi

Inzoi allows players to simulate daily life as their Zois. This includes the ability to buy cars for transport. Using a car will make things easier for players trying to manage time. Additionally, there are a few more actions that players can perform with their car that further add to the realism of the game world.

This guide has everything new players need to know about buying, driving, and managing vehicles in Krafton's latest life-sim game.

How do you get a car in Inzoi?

Buy cars from the Dream Car app on the smartphone in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

The Zoi's smartphone is an indispensable tool for getting a lot of things done. From acquiring jobs to chatting with other Zois, everything can be done using the smartphone.

The Dream Car app listed in this virtual smartphone allows for the purchase of a car for personal use. The app features generic car types and real-life examples from brands like Hyundai. Players will need the in-game Meow currency to buy these expensive vehicles.

Money can be earned by doing jobs, or if players are impatient, they can simply opt for the free money cheat under Psicat's help tab. Here are all available cars with their costs:

Z-Car (10,000 Meows)

(10,000 Meows) Hyundai INSTER (14,600 Meows

(14,600 Meows Sedan (30,000 Meows)

(30,000 Meows) Hyundai AZERA (37,110 Meows)

(37,110 Meows) SUV (55,000 Meows)

(55,000 Meows) Hyundai IONIQ 5 (47,000 Meows)

Once purchased, the car will always spawn in front of the Zoi's home and be accessible from there. Traversing different locations on the world map becomes much easier. To get to a location, simply open the Map, select the location name, and click Drive. Alternately, players can just select "Get In Car" under the Zoi's own menu by clicking on the character.

The Zoi will then get to the car spawn spot and, if a map location was selected, auto drive there (after a screen fast travel transition). That said, it is possible to manually drive in Inzoi. To do so, simply head to the Game Options in the menu, then turn on "Enable Manual Driving" under the Driving (Experimental) section of the Gameplay tab.

Note that vehicles will despawn on their own if not interacted with after 30 in-game minutes and go back to their original home location. Zois can also interact with their cars in more ways than one. They can, for starters, get in (into either the passenger or driver seat), interact with the windows, use the headlights, use the trunk, and even take selfies in front of the vehicle.

Furthermore, cars can also be washed and repaired when stationary. Players should also take care to drive safely when in manual mode, as accidents may occur and damage the vehicle or the Zoi. Players can also sell their car if they wish, using the Dream Car option.

Inzoi is available to buy on PC via Steam.

