Is Ivan Toney available in FIFA 23? Exploring all possibilities after his 8-month ban over gambling charges

Ivan Toney has had a stellar season in the Premier League. However, with his gambling charges causing quite a stir in the footballing world, gamers are curious about how this will affect him in FIFA 23. The English forward has struck controversy due to his addiction, leading him to bet on football fixtures that have resulted in an eight-month ban.

Toney pleaded guilty to over 200 charges involving gambling, including betting on his own team to lose at times. This was brought to the Football Association's attention, which handed him an eight-month suspension from all aspects of the sport. With this suspension applying to all realms within the world of football, gamers are naturally curious about how it will affect the striker in FIFA 23 as well.

Fortunately for fans of this player, he's still available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, he's been removed from other sections of this title.

Ivan Toney has been removed from certain sections of FIFA 23

This development makes quite a big difference when it comes to the public perception of a superstar like Ivan Toney. This footballer's exclusion from the Brentford roster is reflected in FIFA 23, and being removed from such a popular gaming title goes to showcase the severity of his charges.

How has Toney been affected in FIFA 23 Seasons and Career Mode?

Based on screenshots from social media, Ivan Toney has effectively been removed from the official Brentford lineup in the latest iteration of EA Sports' iconic football simulation series. The roster has been adjusted to accommodate his teammates into the starting eleven, with the talismanic striker nowhere to be seen.

This is evident in Seasons and offline game modes like Career mode, as he is simply not available for selection in them. The decision to remove him from such modes was potentially made during the latest Title Update, which was accompanied by a squad update as well.

How could Toney be affected in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Ultimate Team is undoubtedly the most popular and lucrative game mode within FIFA every year. This mode earns EA Sports a large chunk of its revenue through microtransactions. This is why the developers are always quick to tackle real-life issues before upsetting FUT enthusiasts.

With Ivan being suspended from all footballing activity for the next eight months, he could potentially be removed from packs in Ultimate Team as well. This, however, is just speculation till the developers offer relevant information.

Toney possesses an incredible Rulebreakers version in FUT that was really popular at the beginning of FIFA 23's game cycle. While the versions that are already in circulation in Ultimate Team's transfer market might persist, gamers might no longer be able to obtain the striker from packs that they open from now on.

