Brentford star Ivan Toney bet on his own team to lose 13 times and has been diagnosed as a gambling addict

Brentford star Ivan Toney has been diagnosed as a gambling addict. The striker reportedly bet against his own team on 13 different occasions in seven matches. He also placed 16 bets on his team to win 15 matches during that time period.

The Football Association recently released a statement detailing the instances of Toney's betting breaches. The attacker has been handed an eight-month suspension.

Toney was Brentford's leading attacker this season. He has scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 35 matches across competitions this season. The 27-year-old has scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League matches as well.

Ivan Toney recently took to social media to issue a statement after the breaching charges against him came to light. Toney wrote on Twitter:

"I’ll speak soon with no filter."

Ivan Toney @ivantoney24 I’ll speak soon with no filter. I’ll speak soon with no filter.

England manager Gareth Southgate recently spoke about Ivan Toney's suspension

The eight-month suspension that Ivan Toney has been handed is a prolonged absence. England manager Gareth Southgate has now shared his take on the matter.

While Toney was not a part of the England team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his recent performances are worthy of an international call-up. Southgate, though, is more concerned about the player's welfare.

England Training Session & Press Conference

He recently said (via Mirror):

“I have spoken with him. I don’t know if that’s allowed, by the way. If it isn’t then they can ban me and not add to his. Look, the ban is the ban. It is what it is. I think he recognised and accepted the punishment. What bothers me is we’ve got to look after people."

He added:

“He’s injured at the moment, what does he do about getting fit? How do we give him some structure over the next few months so that he can develop himself or be a better person at the end of it or have experiences that he might not experience?"

He further claimed:

“I don’t like the idea that we just leave somebody so they are not allowed to be a part of the football community. I don’t think that’s how we should work, I don’t think that’s how the best rehabilitation programmes would work.”

Ivan Toney's absence could also jeopardize the player's plans next season. He was expected to be the subject of bids from top clubs regarding a summer move. However, the eight-month suspension could deter other clubs from pursuing a deal for Toney.

Poll : 0 votes