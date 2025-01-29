Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

The release of the highly anticipated Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is finally close by. The sequel was received with much excitement due to the incredible first title, which focused on a grounded, story-driven, open-world gameplay balancing realism and engagement. However, players might be wondering if the second game will be available for purchase on Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is not slated to appear on the Nintendo Switch at launch.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will not be available on Nintendo Switch at launch

The game will be skipping the Switch as of writing (Image via Deep Silver)

Deliverance 2 offers an upgrade to the beautiful art style of the original game. Its graphical jump makes the visuals look breathtaking. Thus, it makes sense that the sequel will likely skip the Switch, considering the console is not known for its graphical prowess. While its handheld nature makes gaming much more accessible to players who do not have the time to sit peacefully on their couch, it does mean that the visuals of the games take a hit.

Another major reason why Deliverance 2 might not appear on Switch is because the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the cusp of release. Thus, if the Deliverance sequel does make an appearance on Nintendo's handheld console, it would be the one with more powerful hardware. However, we do not have any information on whether the devs plan a Switch 2 port for the game.

What platforms is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 launching on?

The sequel will be available for purchase on three major platforms (Image via Deep Silver)

As of now, the game has been confirmed to be released on three platforms. These are:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store)

Players can buy two digital editions of the game. These are:

Standard Edition ($59.99 on PC and $69.99 on consoles)

Gold Edition ($79.99 on PC and $89.99 on consoles)

The first Kingdom Come Deliverance is available to play on the Nintendo Switch

The first Kingdom Come still holds up extremely well (Image via PLAION)

While Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 would be skipping the original Nintendo Switch, the first game is available for purchase on the handheld console. It is a great title that focuses on Henry's story as he joins the rebellion led by Lord Radzig Kobyla to avenge his friends and family. The game is set in 1403, during the Holy Roman Empire. It features a realistic, gory, and gritty medieval combat system, where using each weapon has a learning curve.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 1 Royal Edition's Digital Version is available for purchase on the Nintendo Store for $49.99.

