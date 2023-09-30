Is Lamine Yamal available in EA FC 24?

Lamine Yamal is certainly shaping up to be the next big thing happening at FC Barcelona, and EA FC 24 players will certainly love to play as the young Spaniard across the different game modes. After all, it's not every day that a footballer can already make their senior debut for both club and country without turning 17 years old. Yet, his age is a major hindrance as a reason behind his absence in this year's release.

The current roster of Barcelona in EA FC 24 is filled with talents from all across the globe. This includes the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Joao Cancelo, among other big names who have joined the club in recent seasons.

Lamine Yamal is one of the youngest talents present in Camp Nou at the moment, joining the likes of Pedri and Gavi. However, fans of the video game series will have to wait for a certain period of time, at least based on where things stand so far.

Why is Lamine Yamal not present in EA FC 24?

Despite not using the FIFA tag for the first time in the history of the series, there's no shortage of authenticity when it comes to the available teams and players.

EA Sports has already tied up partnerships with individual leagues, including La Liga. While the original squad of players from FC Barcelona is present in the game, Lamine Yamal's age has been a problem.

As of when EA FC 24 was released and when the database was created, the Spanish wonderkid was still under 17 years of age. EA Sports has followed an unwritten rule of not including any footballer who's below the age of 17.

In fact, the same rule was applied a couple of years ago when German wonderkid Moukoko wasn't included in FIFA 22 during the game's launch.

This is the only reason why the Spanish boy wonder is absent from the current database of the game, despite getting his first cap for his national side as well. That said, EA Sports releases updates to its core database throughout the game's shelf life of one year.

Hence, Yamal could eventually appear in EA FC 24 as part of a future update, although no official information in this regard has been provided as of now.

Moreover, future Ultimate Team promos like Future Stars could also introduce a special card for Lamine. This promo is popular for introducing boosted cards of young talents, so this route of entry seems highly possible as of now.