Is Long Night's Oath set worth farming for Xiao in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 5.5 has introduced a new area in Natlan and two new artifact sets: Finale of the Deep Galleries and Long Night's Oath. While the first is not viable for anyone in the game, the second is ideal for units like Xiao and Varesa, as it increases the plunge damage dealt by characters.

So, should you farm the new Genshin Impact 5.5 artifacts for Xiao? If you already have a good Vermillion Hereafter or Marechaussee Hunter build for Xiao, the answer is no.

Why Long Night's Oath is not the best set for Xiao in Genshin Impact

Long Night's Oath set effects (Image via HoYoverse)

The Long Night's Oath set increases the plunge damage dealt by characters by 25 percent. Further, the 4-piece effect can increase the plunge damage dealt by an additional 75 percent. Although this set looks great for Xiao, there are a few drawbacks.

First, this set is only slightly better than Xiao's other artifact options. Next, the buff you gain from it depends on perfect rotations, and without them, the set is equal to his other options. Farming the domain is not resin efficient, as the 2nd set, Finale of the Deep Galleries, is currently not functional on any characters. Lastly, the new artifact set may not be an upgrade if you have Xiao's constellations.

For these reasons, it is recommended that you maintain your Vermillion or Marechaussee builds for Xiao if they are good. Moreover, farming for these sets is easier, as you can use the Artifact Strongbox feature to obtain them.

Marechaussee Hunter and Vermillion Hereafter artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

The Marechaussee Hunter set boosts Normal and Charged attack damage by 15 percent and provides up to 36 percent Crit Rate when the user's HP either increases or decreases.

The Vermillion set, on the other hand, increases the character's ATK by 18 percent. After using an Elemental Burst, the active character can gain up to 48 percent ATK when their HP decreases.

Moreover, farming for the Marechaussee Hunter domain is resin-efficient, as it also yields artifacts from Golden Troupe. This set works well for many off-field characters, such as Furina, Fischl, and Yae. Alternatively, you could farm the Vermillion domain (depending on your preferences).

When comparing these options, it's advisable to retain your Vermillion or Marechaussee Hunter if you already have a strong crit ratio. Farming these sets is particularly efficient, even for new players in Genshin Impact.

