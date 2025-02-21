Best characters for Long Night's Oath artifact set in Genshin Impact 5.5 as per leaks

Long Night's Oath is one of the two new artifact sets expected to be introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. Players may be able to farm it from a brand-new domain south of the Great Volcano of Tollan. Leaks have already disclosed the artifact set's potential effects and it is expected to be beneficial for characters that use Plunge Attacks.

That said, this article covers the leaked bonus effects of Long Night's Oath artifact set in Genshin Impact and lists the best characters to use it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and players are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

Best characters for Genshin Impact 5.5 Long Night's Oath artifact set

Before discussing the best characters for the Long Night's Oath artifact set in Genshin Impact 5.5, here are its 2-piece and 4-piece set effects as disclosed by Hakush.in:

2-Piece : Plunging Attack DMG increased by 25%

: Plunging Attack DMG increased by 25% 4-Piece: After the equipping character's Plunging Attack/Charged Attack/Elemental Skill hits an opponent, they will gain 1/2/2 stack(s) of "Radiance Everlasting." Plunging Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Elemental Skills can each trigger this effect once every 1s. Radiance Everlasting: Plunging Attacks deal 15% increased DMG for 6s. Max 5 stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently.

Based on the information, the characters equipping the new artifact set may have their Plunge Attack damage buffed after gaining stacks of Radiance Everlasting. As such, the set would be best suitable for damage dealers whose gameplay relies on the Plunge Attack mechanic.

Let's look at the best character to use the Long Night's Oath artifact set:

1) Varesa

HoYoverse has confirmed that Varesa is a brand-new character debuting in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update. The latest leaks suggest that she may be a 5-star Electro character who uses her Elemental Skill to enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and then follows up with Charged and Plunged Attacks to finish the enemies.

It is expected that Long Night's Oath will be Varesa's best artifact set option in the game. However, that remains to be seen as neither has been released yet.

2) Xiao

Xiao (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is a 5-star Anemo DPS that excels at dealing Plunge damage. His Elemental Burst is the highlight of his kit, after using which he dons the Yaksha mask and gains the ability to jump high to plunge on enemies. It is also quite powerful and can be used to gain the necessary stacks. Overall, Long Night's Oath can be quite useful when equipped with Xiao.

3) Gaming

Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-star Pyro DPS, Gaming, is another worthy consideration for the Long Night's Oath artifact set. The Liyue native uses his Elemental Skill to leap to perform Plunge Attacks, thus, defeating foes.

However, it is important to note his Elemental Skil does not deal any damage and will most likely not provide stacks. Moreover, Gaming's Charged Attacks aren't ideally used either. Both of these can make it difficult to gain enough Radiance Everlasting stacks to bring out the artifact's full potential.

Additionally, players can also use the set on either Diluc or Hu Tao if they use them with Xianyun, who enables them to perform Plunge Attacks. However, that is a niche use case and may not be worth the investment for everybody.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

