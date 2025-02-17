Genshin Impact 5.5 drip marketing reveals Varesa, upcoming playable character

Genshin Impact has finally revealed Varesa as the new playable character for version 5.5. Travelers who played the Natlan Archon Quest would already be familiar with her name since she played a major role in saving the Collective of Plenty during the battle against the Abyss. The official drip marketing also shared some new info on Varesa that players who plan to pull her might want to know.

This article briefly discusses Varesa's drip marketing, her Element, and the release window in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 5.5 drip marketing reveals Varesa

Varesa is a name that players may have heard multiple times when playing the Natlan Archon Quest. While she has yet to make an in-game appearance, the developers shared her silhouette during the version 5.3 livestream and finally revealed her profile via drip marketing on X. This confirms that Varesa will be released as a playable character in version 5.5.

Here's the description of Varesa on her drip marketing post by Iansan:

"My most unusual pupil, Varesa... nobody pulls off laid-back like she does. No matter where she goes, she acts like a little kid on a field trip — all she wants to do is try the local delicacies, then find a cozy spot to camp and sleep. But should you ever face the Abyss's monsters alongside her, look out. Once she dons her mask, her rush tactics can be... somewhat aggressive."

According to Iansan, Varesa is her pupil and acts like a little kid on a field trip wherever she goes. However, despite her laid-back attitude, she is a reliable companion to have around when facing Abyss's monsters.

The drip marketing also confirms that Varesa is an Electro character. She is from the Collective of Plenty tribe, making her the first playable character from this tribe. Unfortunately, there's no official info on Varesa's weapon type and rarity, so players must wait until the livestream.

Varesa's expected release date

Expand Tweet

Going by the current update schedule, it is safe to assume that Genshin Impact 5.5 will be released on March 26, 2025. This means Travelers can expect Varesa to debut on one of the following dates, depending on the phase:

Phase I - March 26, 2025

- March 26, 2025 Phase II - April 15, 2025

Regardless of when Varesa is released, her banner will be available for three weeks, giving players ample time to pull her.

