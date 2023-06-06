Is Marvel Future Revolution shutting down? Ending dates, possible reasons, and more

Marvel Future Revolution, one of Netmarble's most popular open-world action RPGs set in the Marvel Universe, is about to meet its end as the developers have announced that they will cease support and services for the game and de-list it from all mobile marketplaces. The game will shut down soon, which does not bode well for players and fans who have enjoyed it since its launch.

After experiencing a long and steady run, Marvel Future Revolution will finally close its doors on August 25, 2023, exactly two years after the game was launched on August 25, 2021.

Even after achieving a whopping 10 million global downloads, the game seemingly couldn't keep up, and players have been left in turmoil ever since Netmarble issued a notice thanking them for their continued support, along with its final thoughts and some additional details about the game.

Deep dive into possible reasons why Marvel Future Revolution is shutting down

Marvel Future Revolution was the first-ever Marvel game to feature an immersive open world where players could take on the role of several Marvel characters and follow an epic story with their favorite superheroes. Its simple controls, unique combat mechanisms, and realistic graphics due to being built on Unreal Engine led to the game's massive popularity.

While Netmarble did not reveal the exact reasons why it is discontinuing the game, it did mention in its notice that there were attempts to scale down the size of updates in October 2022, disappointing the player base.

Hence, it is clear that the developers could not match player expectations and were unable to maintain the quality of the game, ultimately leading to their decision to call it quits.

Netmarble also released an End of Services timeline in their notice for Marvel Future Revolution with the time and dates across every major region where the game will officially end. The End of Services, End of Purchase, and Community Closure schedules are as follows:

End of Services schedule for Marvel Future Revolution (Image via Gamingonphone)

In-game purchases have also been disabled as of June 2 at 12 am (UTC+9), so players cannot conduct any in-game transactions. However, the game is still free-to-play and can be downloaded from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. Players have three months to experience the Marvel game on mobile until it inevitably shuts down and gets de-listed from the aforementioned stores.

Players can visit this link to directly access Netmarble's end-of-service notice. Meanwhile, several other popular Marvel titles for mobile, including Marvel Snap and Marvel Future Fight, are worth a try.

