Is Mobile Legends Bang Bang worth playing in 2024?

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is one of the highest-rated multiplayer online games in the mobile gaming market. Developed by Moonton, this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) is free to play on both Android and iOS. Over the last year, it has grown through major updates that have enhanced several aspects of the gameplay. Due to that, beginners and returning players alike must wonder if the title is worth playing in 2024.

The developers introduced several new characters (heroes) and items, reworked existing heroes and made graphical adjustments to the title in 2023. In light of that, this article will discuss the pros and cons of MLBB, which would help players decide its playability.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pros of Mobile Legends Bang Bang

1) Quick and balanced matchmaking

One of the key factors that help a MOBA game thrive is quick matchmaking. In this genre, Mobile Legends Bang Bang provides the best matchmaking experience with quick responses and match-ups. Several mobile MOBA titles are criticized for slow matchmaking, and Moonton’s regular updates and bug fixes have enhanced the user experience of MLBB.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang was known for its uneven and unbalanced matchmaking, but the recent 1.8.44 update has balanced matchups that have enhanced the overall gameplay. Such changes are worth noting as the title will now be able to produce competitive and strategic matches.

2) Graphic enhancement

Over the past year, the developer has significantly changed the animations and models in the title. The picture icons, animations, map skins, hero movements, and hero models have been visually boosted and look more realistic. The updates have genuinely improved the visuals of the entire game.

The menu interface is appealing, and the hero abilities now look more real, which is a crucial part of MOBAs. The improved UI/UX has made the title more user-friendly for the players.

3) Instant action on reports

Mobile Legends Bang Bang contains a vast player base, and several users end up getting abused by those intentionally throwing away matches. In this regard, the developer is now taking instant action against the ill-mannered users. The bans are now more effective.

Additionally, the newly introduced algorithm now detects any form of foul language used during matches and bans the offenders without much hassle. This has improved the user interaction experience in the title.

Cons of Mobile Legends Bang Bang

1) Exclusive content

Rare skins in Mobile Legends are expensive, making it strenuous for most players to acquire them. Few skins require more investment than the Starlight Game Pass itself. This factor puts unwarranted pressure on the users to purchase in-game items to enhance their user experience.

Additionally, the title barely gives away premium items for free to the players, which makes the issue even more troubling for the gamers.

2) Uneven buffs/nerfs of heroes

Moonton has improved several aspects of Mobile Legends, but the problem regarding unbalanced buffs and nerfs of heroes still needs to be solved. The buffed heroes are tough to counter and can carry the whole match independently, leading to uneven gold and item distribution. The squishy nerfed heroes barely produce lethal damage on the opponents, while the buffed heroes can sweep out all players on their own.

This factor leads to monotonous bans and hero selections. Besides, it also ruins the gameplay and balanced 5v5 battles due to the overpowering aspect of the meta heroes.

Verdict: Is Mobile Legends worth playing?

As established, Mobile Legends Bang Bang has made significant changes over the last year, and the prospects look promising. The title has the potential to be even better with the 1.8.48 update. The gameplay mechanics, graphical visuals, and the offense reporting system make it worth playing.

That said, the developer must improve certain aspects like prices of exclusive content and meta adjustments.