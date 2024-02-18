Is Nightingale on PS4 and PS5?

If you own a PS4 or PS5 and are looking forward to playing Nightingale, there's bad news. After plenty of delays in development, the upcoming PvE-focused survival crafting title is finally being released for early access on February 20. However, it appears that, for the time being, only the PC platform is on the minds of the developers.

It's not uncommon for early-access launches to appear on the PC platform exclusively. This mostly has to do with the development state of such games, as community feedback is used to tweak and improve the products. There are instances where early access titles have launched on the PS4 and PS5.

Unfortunately, there won't be any such instances with Nightingale as of writing. It has already been confirmed by Inflexion Games that this project is only going to be available on PC for the time being.

Could Nightingale get a PS4 and PS5 launch in the future?

As of writing, there has been no official word from Inflexion Games regarding its plans for consoles. The current launch pattern of Nightingale is pretty similar to that of Enshrouded from Keen Games, which is out on early access on PC, but there's a clear difference.

The upcoming game has an interesting backdrop of crafting and survival elements (Image via Inflexion Games)

For Enshrouded, Keen Games has already confirmed its release on consoles once the early access period is over. The exact date remains unannounced, but console users have some hope that they can eventually play on their PS4 or PS5.

In the case of Inflexion Games, no such plan seems to be in place. If one goes back to the release date trailer from five months back, there was no mention of any console brands on it. The only noticeable names were Steam and Epic Games Store.

However, there could be a change of plans if Nightingale finds success on PC. There are incidents when a video game gets a console port after gaining traction among PC gamers. However, it's too early to predict such conclusions for Inflexion Games as of writing. Readers are also advised to refrain from premature speculation at this point in time.

Although the game was originally planned for release in 2023, PC users can finally play starting February 20, 2024. They can acquire the title from either the Epic Games Store or Steam, and it's currently listed at $29.99.