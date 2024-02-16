Epic Games Store for Fortnite iOS confirmed to be in development

Fortnite iOS is back on track as Epic Games confirmed the Store for iOS is in development. The information comes from the developers in a recently posted blog that shares insights about their roadmap for 2024. While there are many things in development, the highlight in question is the return of Fortnite iOS.

Here's what the blog post had to say:

"We've received our Apple Developer Account and will start developing the Epic Games Store on iOS soon thanks to the new Digital Markets Act. We plan to launch in 2024. Epic Games Sweden AB will operate the mobile Epic Games Store and Fortnite in Europe, with the Store team leading development."

It further mentions that Epic Games Sweden has 3 studios and 60+ employees. This means that the Epic Games Store for iOS is being fast-tracked and will be developed as soon as possible. Given the millions of players locked out of Fortnite iOS, having them back in the metaverse will be top priority judging by the state of things. That said, there is more on the matter.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Note: Fortnite iOS will only be available in the EU.

When could Fortnite iOS launch?

Expand Tweet

Although the Epic Games Store for iOS is in development or will start very soon, there is no release date in sight for the game on iOS devices. Given that the entire process will take time, a timeline is uncertain.

That said, going by sound logic and patterns shown revolving around major launches, it's very likely that Fortnite iOS will kick off in Chapter 6. This is due to two major reasons:

Epic Games will need time to make sure everything works according to plan and is executed perfectly. Launching Fortnite iOS towards the end of Chapter 5 (which will be the ending of a major storyline phase) makes no sense.

It is important to note that this is all based on logical thinking. If push comes to shove Epic Games very well could launch on iOS devices by the time Chapter 5 Season 4 comes around. It will be really interesting to see the game once more accessed by millions.

If the in-game stats were not already impressive towards the end of Chapter 4 and at the beginning of Chapter 5, new records will be broken by the time Chapter 6 comes around. That being said, for millions waiting to access Fortnite on iOS devices, the wait is nearly over.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!