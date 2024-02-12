Can you sign up for Fortnite iOS?

As Fortnite continues to grow as a global phenomenon, players, both old and new, are eager to know more about Fortnite iOS and join the battle royale experience on their mobile iOS devices. Unfortunately, the situation between Fortnite and Apple has been quite complex, especially with the new verdict from the US Supreme Court ruling in favor of Apple in the Epic Games v Apple lawsuit.

So the question is, can you still sign up for Fortnite iOS? Well, the short answer is no. Despite Fortnite receiving constant updates, the game is unavailable for download or sign-up on iOS devices through the Apple App Store.

While Epic Games did launch an invite event for Fortnite iOS in 2017, it is no longer applicable for players since the game has been taken off the Apple App Store.

Why is Fortnite iOS not available anymore?

The reasoning behind this stems from the legal conflict between Epic Games and Apple, which started in August 2020 when Epic Games introduced a direct payment system in Fortnite iOS to bypass Apple's in-app purchase system. Since this move was in violation of Apple's guidelines for the App Store, it led to the removal of Fortnite iOS across the world.

Following Apple's de-listing of Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple, citing anti-competitive behavior and monopolistic practices on the tech giant's behalf. Since then, Fortnite has not been available for download or sign-up on iOS devices.

Those who already had the game on their iOS devices can still access it. However, the game is stuck in Chapter 2 Season 3, and new users cannot download it or sign up for a new account. With the latest verdict from the US Supreme Court putting a supposed end to the situation, it seems iOS players will have to wait a while before they can access the battle royale experience on their mobile devices.

However, note that with the new sideloading feature being introduced to the EU App Store, it is now possible for iOS players in the EU region to install Fortnite on iOS using the Epic Games App. While this provides a solution to iOS players in the EU region, it is not feasible for players around the world and has its set of limitations.

For the time being, Fortnite remains unavailable for download or sign-up on iOS devices due to the legal dispute between the two tech giants. It seems like the game's future on iOS devices, alongside Epic Games' relationship with Apple, remains uncertain.

