Fortnite confirmed to return to iOS in 2024, but there's a small problem

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite will return to iOS devices in 2024. After months of legal battles and several setbacks, players will once more be able to enjoy the game on their iPhones and iPads. While there is no timeline in place, given that the new European Commission’s Digital Markets Act came into play a while ago, things are in development.

iOS players will finally be able to come out of Chapter 2 and embrace Chapter 5. However, there is no information regarding whether or not older Battle Passes will be made available to those who were trapped in the past on iOS devices. Given that these are exclusive in nature, it's likely that players will have to forgo them.

Nevertheless, being able to play the game once more is indeed a relief. However, there is a small issue at hand. While Epic Games has confirmed that the title will return to iOS devices, not everyone will be able to play.

Fortnite to return to iOS only in Europe

Despite Epic Games finally being able to re-launch Fortnite on iOS devices, they are limited to Europe only. After Epic Games vs. Apple was rejected by the Supreme Court of America, the tech giant's stance on the battle royale being allowed on iOS devices remains the same.

As such, for the foreseeable future, the game will not be playable in the United States of America and other parts of the world. While using VPNs to bypass regional locks could be a potential solution, it's best not to dabble in those as they could lead to legal issues.

On the bright side, Epic Games has confirmed that there will be a dedicated store for iOS. A road map for it has likely started, but things will take time as the developer is still trying to figure out the regulatory timeline. Furthermore, with a few more legalities yet to be ironed out, a lot of work is left to be done.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney also took to X to write about how Apple plans to thwart Europe's new Digital Markets Act law. According to him, it is a devious new instance of malicious compliance. Here's what he had to say:

As seen in the post, there is a lot going on behind the scenes. While Fortnite will indeed be back on iOS, things are rather complicated at the moment. It will take a few more days/weeks before a clearer picture emerges.

When will Fortnite return to iOS devices?

As mentioned, while Fortnite will return to iOS devices, there is no timeline in place except for 2024. Providing specifics will not be possible as things are still being mulled over and discussed. Taking into account that Chapter 5 Season 1 is ending soon, the game will not return to iOS before the season ends.

In fact, it's very unlikely that the title will even be added back to iOS during Chapter 5 Season 2. It will be a while before Epic Games has its dedicated store up and running.

Given the circumstances, Q3 of 2024 is the most likely timeline that can be foreseen at the moment. If the situation improves, Fortnite could be added back sooner or perhaps given a grand welcome at the start of Chapter 6.

