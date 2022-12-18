Is the Nintendo Switch Online library worth it 4 years later?

While far cheaper than its competitors, the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service allows a few neat perks. This includes a robust selection of retro games spanning NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64, and SEGA Genesis. The latter two are part of the Expansion Pack upgrade for the NSO subscription, a more premium tier.

Regardless of fan opinion on NSO, it is clear that players have a vast selection at their disposal. As of the writing of this article, NSO features over 200 retro games to enjoy. The base service costs $19.99 annually, allowing all subscribers access the right way to classic games on the NES and SNES titles.

Those who buy the more expensive "Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack" for $50 per year will get all the benefits of the base model. They also receive access to N64 and Genesis titles and DLCs for certain Nintendo games.

Players have games like Super Mario Bros 3, The Legend of Zelda, and Donkey Kong 3, among others, on the NES front. Super NES lineup includes hits like Super Metroid, Shin Megami Tensei II, Kirby Super Star, and more. In N64, we have classics like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Banjo-Kazooie, and Mario Kart 64.

The Genesis lineup is no slouch, either. Some notable inclusions are Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Castlevania Bloodlines, Altered Beast, Phantasy Star IV, and Earthworm Jim.

This is an invaluable library of nostalgic goodness for any retro gamer worth their salt and even newcomers to the catalog. With precisely 225 games across all systems, there is more than enough to appeal to various gaming palettes. However, the lineup is missing many important and popular games that are a no-brainer. For example, SNES still does not have Square Enix's Final Fantasy entries.

Thankfully, Nintendo makes up for their slow but steady addition of titles with online play. Many multiplayer-centric games have online multiplayer, allowing Switch players to play with their friends. This means heated arguments in Mario Party 2 or even exhilarating 5 FPS deathmatches in GoldenEye 007 when it arrives in the catalog next year. On that note, fans might wonder if the performance issue has been fixed.

The Expansion Pack had somewhat of a disastrous launch with buggy emulation for N64 titles, and none are ports in the traditional sense, as they are emulated via system software. While the performance will be similar to the original hardware, any technical problems have been fixed over the year.

Fans should not face any problems even if they opt for a Family Plan. Eight players can come together to buy the base NSO subscription for their Switches in a family model for a combined price of just $35. That's less than five bucks per head. With the Expansion Pass included, this rises to $10 per head for $80. That's less than a dollar per month.

It is safe to say that in its current condition, Nintendo Switch Online is a decent deal. It is comparatively barebones when pitted against Xbox and PlayStation's offerings in terms of infrastructure and models, but it is also far cheaper. Especially when players consider the Family Plan, things can only improve as more features, games, and even consoles arrive as part of the service in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

