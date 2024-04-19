Is No Rest for the Wicked multiplayer co-op? Platforms and more explained

No Rest for the Wicked, the new action RPG by Moon Studios, is looking forward to innovating the genre with new gameplay mechanics, art style, and more. In case you're wondering whether this game can be enjoyed with your friends as a multiplayer co-op, we have some good news.

Moon Studios has a lot of passion for the title. It's not only hoping to make the title very competitive but also implement mechanics inspired by Souls-like games. Usually, Souls-like games are known for their multiplayer aspects, which is why many people ask what No Rest for the Wicked's multiplayer systems will be like.

Does No Rest for the Wicked have multiplayer?

You can band together with friends in the co-op mode (Image via Private Division)

While it's not there yet, the developers have confirmed a co-op multiplayer system will soon be implemented. The game will support a four-player co-op multiplayer, allowing players to explore and play together in the game's world. The co-op mode isn't available during the game's Early Access phase, but it will be introduced with Patch 1.

A recent forum discussion about No Rest for the Wicked co-op prompted one of the developers to respond to questions from the community. In his replies, he dropped some information about the upcoming game as well as the multiplayer aspects. With this information, we can paint a picture of what the co-op may be like in the game.

Based on what we currently know, the number of players in the region will determine how strong and how much damage an enemy can deal. The more participants there are, the more adversaries there will be. This implies that there may not be a traditional difficulty system in the co-op mode, but it will have a dynamic resistance curve.

Previously, the developers dropped hints that the game is planned with multiplayer in mind at every step of its development cycle. While no framework has been revealed yet, some speculated the co-op could be inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3’s systems, where players could band together with friends to build their parties.

No Rest for the Wicked platforms we know about so far

Which platforms will the game be on? (Image via Private Division)

No Rest for the Wicked is an action role-playing game (ARPG) developed by Moon Studios, creators of the Ori series. The game is grim, and its ambiance and gameplay can be compared to those of the Diablo series. It's available in Early Access on Steam, with a full release planned for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, and PC at a later date.

