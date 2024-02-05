Is Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch?

With its recent launch on PC and consoles, fans are wondering if SEGA has launched Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch as well. The universally acclaimed remake of the iconic PS2 JRPG belongs to the Megami Tensei series, which has a large following on Nintendo platforms. Thus, for fans to assume its arrival on the handheld device makes sense.

Furthermore, the launch of Persona 3 Portable, the remaster of the PSP version of the game, also arrived on the Nintendo handheld last year. With that said, does the latest version follow suit in its full Unreal Engine 4 glory?

Can fans play Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch?

The game has been a massive hit since its PS2 days (Image via SEGA)

Unfortunately, Nintendo fans cannot play Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch. SEGA has launched Persona 3 Reload for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This means Switch fans are missing out on reliving the iconic supernatural JRPG in a brand new light. But why is that the case?

As mentioned, the Nintendo Switch is the perfect platform for Persona 3 Reload. Since it is a lengthy RPG experience prodding players to spend dozens of hours in its social world and the realm of Tartarus, a portable format is perfect for it. However, the development team P-Studio at ATLUS seems to think otherwise.

Speaking with Atomix about a potential Nintendo conversion, director Takuya Yamaguchi and producer Ryota Niitsuma revealed that Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch was never in consideration to begin with. They decided against a port to the Nintendo's handheld early on during the game's concept phase. The reason for this remains unclear, however.

Persona 3 Reload visuals are surprisingly conservative for a 2024 game (Image via SEGA)

This is somewhat baffling because Persona 3 Reload uses Unreal Engine 4 instead of traditional in-house tech. The Nintendo Switch is compatible with the rendering engine right out of the gate, as showcased by many impressive examples like Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice. So this feels like a match made in heaven, doesn't it?

Even Nintendo's own Pikmin 4 uses UE4, and so does the Nintendo-exclusive Shin Megami Tensei 5 from ATLUS. Coupled with the fairly barebones visual makeup of Persona 3 Reload for a modern UE4 title and a Nintendo Switch version being omitted, it seems like a missed opportunity.

If anything else, a port of Persona 3 Reload for the next-generation Nintendo Switch 2 looks more feasible at this point.

Conversely, we have seen late ports to the hybrid console, so Persona 3 Reload on Nintendo Switch may not be completely off the table. For those new to the series and want to know more about the game, check out our Persona 3 Reload review to see what the hype is all about.