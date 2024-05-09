Is a PlayStation account required for Ghost of Tsushima? Everything you need to know

Ghost of Tsushima is just a few days away from making its PC debut. However, following the recent Helldivers 2 and PSN account debacle, many would naturally be skeptical about picking up the open-world Samurai title, considering it's coming from PlayStation. There is also some confusion among players regarding whether Ghost of Tsushima will require a PSN account or not.

Helldivers 2's most recent update was supposed to make having a PlayStation account mandatory for players after May 30, 2024. While the game did feature the option to log into an existing PSN account since its release back in February 2024, it wasn't necessary to play the game on PC.

And now, players might think the same is necessary for PlayStation's upcoming PC title. Fortunately, a PlayStation account isn't required to play Ghost of Tsushima. However, there's a catch, you do need a PSN account to access the multiplayer mode of the game.

Ghost of Tsushima requires a PSN account for the Legends multiplayer, but not the single-player story mode

Sucker Punch confirmed in a post via their official X account that Ghost of Tsushima will not require a PSN account to allow access to the single-player story mode of the game. However, if players want to play the Legends multiplayer mode and utilize the cross-play features, they will need to log in or create a PlayStation account.

The main draw of Ghost of Tsushima is the single-player aspect of the game. As such it's fair to assume that the Legends multiplayer mode will likely be skipped by many players looking forward to playing the game on PC. Thus, the PSN account integration for that one specific mode is a somewhat fair compromise.

If you just want to go through the game's main story, play New Game+, and go through all the single-player content, you're looking at somewhere within the range of 60-80 hours of content. Add to that the Iki Island expansion, you can easily get 90+ hours out of the game's single-player content alone, which is quite good for a $60 title on PC.

The announcement of PSN integration garnered massive backlash from players against PlayStation and Helldivers 2. This eventually led to the game being review-bombed on Steam, bringing its rating down from "Mostly Positive" to "Overwhelmingly Negative."

Following the mass criticism from fans and players, PlayStation eventually reverted their decision to make PSN account a necessity for Helldivers 2. While it only takes a few moments for players to create or log into a PlayStation account, some regions don't have access to PSN natively, making the game virtually unplayable in those places.

As it stands now, both Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima do feature the ability to log into a PSN account, but it isn't mandatory to enjoy most of the content available in either of these titles.