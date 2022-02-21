Is it possible to download Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Android devices?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for two years now, and players can enjoy the game on the Nintendo Switch. However, ever since the release of the game, players have been asking whether the game can be made available for other devices as well, especially mobile phones.

HoHo @HOHO_Phoebe



#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Just start animal crossing today! usually play on phone, now the switch version feel so good :) Just start animal crossing today! usually play on phone, now the switch version feel so good :) #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/vP1YKke4sc

While New Horizons has not officially been released for mobile by Nintendo, players have made a mobile version of the game available to fans of the title. Here is how players can download the Android version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to download Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Android devices

Fans of the Nintendo life-simulation series who would love to play New Horizons on their smartphones simply have to follow the following steps to download the title on their devices.

Using the internet browser on your device, access the newhorizonsmobile.club website. Click on the "Download on Android" option and wait for the APK to download and install. Once the app has been installed, players can access Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their Android mobile devices.

It is worth noting that while this method has worked for several players, it is not completely reliable since the link seems to have not worked for many players as well. Therefore, players are advised to proceed at their own discretion.

Many players have mentioned that the link did not work for them (Image via Marcello Ungaro/YouTube)

However, it is also worth noting that Nintendo's life simulation franchise has not completely abandoned mobile gamers from their community. Nintendo also has a mobile title for such players, called Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Players can download this title on their mobile devices and enjoy life on a deserted island with a number of anthropomorphic villagers and spend their time decorating and designing their own islands in the game.

As of now, Nintendo has only made New Horizons available for play on the Nintendo Switch. However, a mobile version of the title is not completely off the table, and fans can only hope that it finds its way into the gaming universe soon enough.

