How to invite Freya in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Adding villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons usually involves visiting an island using the Nook Miles ticket or speaking with random visitors at the campsite before inviting them over. However, certain special villagers may only be unlockable using the Amiibo system.

This guide will detail how players can unlock a fan favorite of the series, Freya in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Note: Minor gameplay and character spoilers for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ensuring Freya's arrival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Interested gamers can easily add Freya to their village by purchasing an Amiibo card. To add her to the game, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Open up the Nook Stop terminal at the Resident Services building.

Choose and select the Invite Amiibo camper option.

Remember that existing campsite members will be replaced if you proceed further.

The game will prompt the player to scan the Amiibo card, which they must follow.

Freya will now be added to the campsite but will not be able to move in just yet.

Enter Freya’s tent and fulfill her request.

Invite Freya to your island twice (and consequently fulfill her requests). The process will take around three days.

At the end of this time period, Freya will finally move into your village, provided you have not had more than 10 villagers in your island at the time.

Who is Freya in New Horizons?

Freya is described as a "snooty wolf villager" and has appeared in all Animal Crossing games except Wild World. Her name is based on Freyja, the Norse goddess of wealth, beauty, love, and war.

Freya possesses the fashion trait as a hobby and is seen wearing a green sweater and pink purse adorned with a white flower. Additionally, she can be seen wearing accessories and headwear.

She possesses the following stats and items:

Reindeer sweater as the default clothing.

Her birthday is on December 14.

Her personality type is Snooty (B).

Freya prefers Elegant and Cool styles.

Her favorite colors are green and blue.

Her hobby is fashion.

Freya’s catchphrase is “uff da.”

What is Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The latest and fifth entry in the Animal Crossing franchise, New Horizons, is a social simulation game published by Nintendo on March 20, 2020.

This Nintendo Switch exclusive follows a player-controlled character as they move to a deserted island as part of a getaway package from Tom Nook. Players partake in several tasks, such as crafting and building an ideal version of their island.

Additionally, they can invite and interact with several non-playable villagers on their island. The game also features local and online cooperative modes, where one can invite and visit a friend’s island.

