One of the several social features of the rather excellent Animal Crossing New Horizons is being able to invite friends over to show off your crafted islands. This feature unlocks when players progress beyond the second day of their village, so gamers need not worry about being unable to find the option during their first time playing the title.

Another thing to remember is that adding friends and interacting with them requires an active internet connection and a subscription to Nintendo Online.

Sending invites on Animal Crossing New Horizons

Inviting friends to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons is a reasonably straightforward process and can be completed through the following methods.

Inviting a friend to your village

These steps are needed to invite a friend to the game.

Boot up Animal Crossing New Horizons and enter Dodo’s Airlines (located at the bottom of the island).

Speak with Orville at the Dodo’s Airlines desk, and choose the “I want visitors” option when prompted.

Orville will now prompt whether you want to invite a friend via local play or online play. Choose the option you desire. (Local play is for physically adjacent players, while online play is—as the name implies—a way to add friends via the internet)

Click on Roger when you are ready, making sure to agree to the disclaimer and legal agreement first.

Next, choose between opening up your island to all of your friends or individually by using a Dodo Code. (Dodo Codes can be shared between friends to grant them individual access to the island)

Your friends should now be able to visit your island at will, allowing you to interact with them as well.

Adding someone who recently visited your village as a friend

Gamers can also add a person who has visited their village at least once as a friend. The steps are slightly different and are,

Head back to Dodo’s Airlines in Animal Crossing.

Press Zl to open up the Nook Phone.

Click on the Best Friends List option.

Select who you want to be your Best Friend from the list.

Select the Ask to Be Best Friends option, and wait for them to accept your invitation.

Best Friends can visit your island anytime and interact with it accordingly. Additionally, you can also message them at your leisure.

Remember that Best Friends have complete control over your island and can modify or destroy it at will. Do not add anyone whom you do not trust as a Best Friend.

Using the Nintendo Switch system menu to add a friend

While adding friends from within Animal Crossing is relatively easy, players must first add them as friends on their Nintendo Switch console. Here are the detailed steps.

Boot up your Switch and tap on your user profile picture to open your page.

Click on the Add Friend option.

Within this submenu, select the Search with Friend Code option.

Enter your friend’s code to send them the request. Wait until they accept the same.

Adding them as friends in Animal Crossing should be easier than ever once they accept the request.

Note: As always, be careful about who you add as friends to your copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons, lest some unwanted interactions possibly wreak havoc on your island.

