5 best games that deserve a second shot in 2023

It’s 2023, so it’s time to look at some games that were a little on the weak side, that deserve a second chance. Sometimes, video games launched and either did not deliver on the fan expectations or perhaps were rushed. Others didn’t pay heed to their fanbase's reactions and continued to push updates that were frustrating.

However, some of these games deserve a second chance. Whether they were launched at bad times, or the developers failed to hear the player's opinions, the games on this list ought to be given another try. Not all titles stay bad forever, and many receive updates, changes, or patches that improve the overall quality of life compared to the launch date.

5 games with a weak start that deserve a second chance in 2023

5) Watch Dogs: Legion

Considering Watch Dogs: Legion is coming to Steam this year, there’s never been a better time to really consider this open-world title. While the lack of a defined protagonist really hurt the game overall, the concept was excellent, and it was a story that many people could identify with in a more modern time.

Aidan Pearce DLC was outstanding as well. It has led some to hope Jack Pearce will be the next game's protagonist. There’s always a chance that the Steam release could also come with bug fixes or other changes that will make the game worth playing again.

As one of the games to be reconsidered in 2023, Watch Dogs: Legion was an absolutely gorgeous version of post-Brexit London. While some people don’t like that you can play as any NPC you come across in Watch Dog: Legion, it’s also a fascinating concept and test of games without a primary protagonist. It’s certainly a territory worth exploring.

4) The Callisto Protocol

When The Callisto Protocol came out, it was lampooned by many outlets for poor performance. Visually, the game is beautiful, and the game concept is fantastic. However, the animation and overall dynamics of the game felt sluggish. Thankfully, since the game came out, it has been patched some, with a focus on making the game far more playable.

Our review came out later than normal, with the reviewer stating that there were still performance issues, but that the visuals, sounds, and story were top-notch. There is still a chance that the problems plaguing this game will be corrected soon.

If that should happen, it should be one of the games you consider coming back to. If you’re after a new survival horror game, this game will be right up your alley.

3) Immortals Fenyx Rising

Truthfully, I don’t think Immortals Fenyx Rising was all that bad of a game. The accents were top-notch, and the presentation really made it feel like a genuine Greek mythological experience. However, what really hurt this game wasn’t the gameplay - it launched about a week after Valhalla. It also launched before Cyberpunk. The problem was with the game’s initial failure, which likely didn’t impact things much.

It wasn’t a game that was marketed very well, either. Most people only know that it exists, thanks to it being a Twitch drop. It’s a genuinely enjoyable game, with bright visuals and clever writing.

Zeus in particular really kept me coming back to experience more of Immortals Fenyx Rising. This game’s only crime was being sandwiched between two other major games.

2) Gotham Knights

Several journalists have pasquinaded Gotham Knights, and even our own review was not exceptionally kind to it. With that said, there are positives to Gotham Knights. It has been updated and has added more features like online co-op, including the game being visually stunning.

It’s an excellent rendition of Gotham City, and it’s pretty satisfying to cruise around and knock out groups of punks while trying to get better equipment. It’s the kind of action game I could see myself and a friend or two sinking a few hours into here or there, just wandering the streets, fighting crime. While it’s not a perfect game, it is fun.

1) World of Warcraft: Shadowlands/Dragonflight

I’ve talked about MMOs for a very large portion of my career, and Shadowlands might have been one of the most frustrating experiences during this entire time. The push to complete dailies was abhorrent, and the e-underworld in general was slow and frustrating.

I wasn’t especially fond of how the story ended, and ultimately, felt like very little of it mattered. Now, it could find itself tied to the Dragonflight story, but only time will tell.

However, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight was one of the best games of 2022. It’s easily the best expansion experience I’ve had in WoW, for as long as I can remember. The absence of huge delays or crashes, and smooth leveling going at a decent pace, facilitated this. The world is beautiful, and the dungeons are challenging enough. I’m hooked all over again like I was back in Vanilla.

If you’re going to give a game another chance, these are a few of many. It felt unfair to suggest Cyberpunk 2077 because it clearly changed course during 2022. It’s been openly discussed that this was a breath of fresh air for the futuristic open-world experience. These games, mostly, haven’t been talked about as much, buthey definitelyly deserve more love.

