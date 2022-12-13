Watch Dogs Legion reportedly coming to Steam, following Assassin's Creed Valhalla phenomenal debut

Watch Dogs Legion is reportedly set to follow Assassin's Creed Valhalla's path by returning to Steam, arguably the largest digital storefront for PC games. As a result of a decision made by Ubisoft in the past, multiple titles released over the last three to four years were made available exclusively on the publisher's internal store.

However, recent trends indicate a shift in that decision-making process, as several publishers are making a comeback to enhance their sales. Despite the cut that Valve takes from every sale, a video game's presence on the world's largest digital storefront is sure to benefit every developer and publisher in the long run.

This appears to be why Assassin's Creed Valhalla became available on Steam about a week ago. Shortly after, it saw phenomenal success alongside various discounts on all the game's available editions. Thanks to improved accessibility, a large number of new players joined Ubisoft's Viking journey, and Watch Dogs Legion could meet a similar fate.

Despite the criticism, Watch Dogs Legion is well worth what it offers and will soon be available to a wider player base like Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Watch Dogs Legion's reported Steam page offers three different editions, just like Assassin's Creed Valhalla

In general, there are some interesting similarities between Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. On both occasions, Ubisoft decided to deviate from the franchise's existing formula to offer players a different experience.

Gamers interested in purchasing Watch Dogs Legion on Steam will reportedly have access to three different editions. The Standard Edition will offer the full game and will also be the cheapest version to obtain. The Gold Edition includes the Season Pass and all the additions that have been made to it.

The third and final variant is the Ultimate Edition, where players get to enjoy the 'no expense spared' approach. However, it's worth remembering that, unlike Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the third Watch Dogs title is no longer in active development. Nevertheless, it's a decent option for fans of the genre, and it remains to be seen if the game will arrive on Steam with any kind of discounts.

Released in 2020, Watch Dogs Legion opted for a slightly different formula than what was used in the previous two games of the series. Set in the wake of the events in Watch Dogs 2, the game takes players to a dystopian setting based in modern London.

In many ways, Legion is similar to the first two games, as the core gameplay mechanics are the same. However, a distinct innovation was seen with the inception of multiple playable characters for the first time in the franchise. Each of these characters comes with a backstory, adding further to the game's overall plot.

