Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - Which edition should you buy?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok has officially launched. The expansion continues and expands upon the Mythological story set up in Valhalla, featuring Havi.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched in late 2020 for all major platforms. Following the massive success of the title, Ubisoft decided to expand on the game with a Year 2 of content. Dawn of Ragnarok is the third major expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and is part of the Year 2 content for the title.

Dawn of Ragnarok is not included in the season pass and is not part of all Valhalla editions available for sale. So which edition should the player buy?

Which edition should you buy to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, and what are the various content included in the different editions

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the story of Eivor of the Raven clan as she and her clan make their way to England in hopes of finding a new home. The game brilliantly blends in Norse mythology with a grounded story, forming a narrative spanning generations.

Dawn of Ragnarok expands on the Norse storyline as the players take on the role of Havi and travel to Svartalfheim looking for his son Baldr and find himself face to face with the fire Giant Surtr.

While Dawn of Ragnarok is available for sale on all storefronts and can be played on its own, it does require the base game of Valhalla. So which edition should a player buy if they do not have Valhalla?

All-in-all, Ubisoft has five Editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla across all storefronts, and their content is as follows:

Standard Edition

Base Game

Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Ultimate Pack

Ragnarök Edition

Base Game

Expansion 3: Dawn of Ragnarok

Ultimate Edition

Base Game

Special mission: Legend of the Beowolf (Season Pass)

Expansion 1: Wrath of The Druids (Season Pass)

Expansion 2: Siege of Paris (Season Pass)

Ultimate Pack

Complete Edition

Base Game

Special mission: Legend of the Beowolf (Season Pass)

Expansion 1: Wrath of The Druids (Season Pass)

Expansion 2: Siege of Paris (Season Pass)

Expansion 3: Dawn of Ragnarok

Ultimate Pack

As is evident from the above list, only two Assassin’s Creed Valhalla editions include Dawn of Ragnarok, that being the Ragnarok Edition and the Complete Edition. While the Ragnarok Edition only includes the base game and the Dawn of Ragnarok Expansion, the Complete Edition includes all of the post-launch content for the game, including the three expansions and the bonus mission storyline.

If a player wants to play only Dawn of Ragnarok, the Ragnarok edition is the best option as the game requires the base Valhalla to play. However, the Complete Edition is a far better deal, especially if picked up during the currently ongoing sale, which discounts the Complete Edition by 40% (on Ubisoft Connect).

