5 characters from Norse mythology that will be in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is all set to receive its third expansion pack titled Dawn of Ragnarok. Following two popular expansions, the Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, Dawn of Ragnarok will be the most ambitious expansion by Ubisoft in the franchise's history.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will include some of the most powerful Norse gods that will feature in the game for the first time. Each of these gods plays an intrinsic role in making the storyline and gameplay of the upcoming DLC expansion more compelling.

5 confirmed Norse characters in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Dawn of Ragnarok oversees Eivor playing the role of Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom, and will face other Norse gods during his Asgardian quest including Thor, Fenrir and others. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla's latest expansion will feature Odin and his son Baldr, the Aesir Norse gods, who will enter the mythical dwarven realm of Svartalfheim.

The other Norse characters are the two powerful Jotunn giants known as Surtr and Sinmara, who will try to maintain their control over the dwarven realm.

5) Baldr

In Norse mythology, Baldr (also spelled Baldur) was referred to as the god of light, prophecy, peace, innocence, and purity. As one of the sons of Odin and an Aesir Norse god himself, Baldr was first featured in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In the Ragnarok expansion, Baldr is portrayed as a weak and vulnerable prisoner of Surtr, and his father must embark on a desperate quest to rescue his son.

4) Odin

According to Norse mythology, Odin, also known as the All-Father, is the ultimate ruler of Aesir and is the king of all Norse gods. At Dawn of Ragnarok, Odin will encounter Jotnars, foes of ice from Jotunheim and Muspels, which are new enemies of fire from Muspelheim. His sole objective is to save his son, Baldr, from imprisonment at the hands of his greatest enemy, Surtr.

3) Surtr

Surtr was an Isu warlord and the king of Muspelheim. According to Norse mythology, he was considered the guardian of the realm of Muspelheim and a fire jotunn.

While the latest reveal trailer by Ubisoft doesn’t showcase much about the role of the fire giant, it can be seen that Surtr uses a massive fire sword, and his body is almost three times as large as Odin. Surtr will be the ultimate enemy of Odin in Dawn of Ragnarok.

2) Sinmara

According to Norse mythology, Sinmara is considered a consort to the Fire Jotunn, Surtr, and also the wife of Mimir. She, alongside Surtr, acts as the keeper of the legendary weapon Laevateinn.

Sinmara will be the debut character in Dawn of Ragnarok, so it’s likely that Ubisoft will create a dynamic character who will try to stop Odin from rescuing his son. In the trailer, a fighting sequence has been showcased between Odin and Sinmara, and she looks quite powerful.

1) Glod

Glod is Surtr’s illegitimate son and is half-Muspel and half-Jotunn. He has the capability to tear dwarves in half and is supported by a new type of enemy known as the Muspels. In the upcoming DLC expansion, Odin will have to fight against Muspels and Jotnars, who act as troops of the mighty fire giant, Surtr.

