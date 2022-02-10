AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok to bring the Atgeir, Odin runes, and more

Dawn of Ragnarok, the upcoming downloadable content for AC Valhalla, has already been announced as "the most ambitious expansion in franchise history." Fans have been promised "a breathtaking world" with "new divine powers" and weapons as they "embrace their destiny as Odin" come March 10.

AC Valhalla has had the biggest launch in the Assassin's Creed series, having sold a record number of copies in its first week. The latest installment takes the players into the heart of a Viking story set during the Viking expansions into the British Isles. Much like previous mythological expansions, Ubisoft announced late last year that Valhalla too will have a similar DLC.

What new weapons and powers can players expect in AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The developers have confirmed that in Dawn of Ragnarok, players will get the chance to unlock and add the Atgeir to their arsenal of weapons. It will feature a unique combo system that will reward players for precise gameplay.

Atgeirs will allow players to unleash destructive finishers by mixing light and heavy attacks. These can feature a powerful AoE effect slash, a knockback effect that will stagger the enemy and an overhead slam that can finish the toughest of enemies.

Historically, the Atgeirs were a kind of polearms that were used by Vikings both in Scandinavia and in the British Isles. The term is usually translated as "halberd" in English. There has been no clear archeological evidence of the weapon and it has been mentioned in the Norse sagas.

Along with the Atgeir, Dawn of Ragnarok will also bring Divine Odin runes. As part of the expansion, players will have the option to upgrade all their gears and weapons to Divine quality. This will bring in stat upgrades and an upgraded perk rune slot.

In this slot, players can equip the Odin runes. These unique runes can be found across Svartalfheim, the dwarven realm of Norse myths. These runes will provide customization of the powers and can also enhance Odin's divine nature.

AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will be released early next month and fans of the long-running series will be excited to don the mantle of the Lord of Asgard. The DLC follows Odin's desperate quest to rescue his son, Baldr, from imprisonment.

