Is Rematch going to be a free-to-play title?

Rematch, an online multiplayer football game developed by Sloclap, is set to launch on June 19, 2025. It is a 5v5 game where players get to control one of the five characters, and it focuses on all the relevant skills required to play football. The title will be released on various platforms like PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, and many fans have been wondering if it will be playable for free.

Unfortunately, Rematch is not going to be a free-to-play title. That said, let's take a look at the price of the game.

How much will Rematch cost

Rematch has three editions: Standard, Pro, and Elite (Image via Sloclap)

As mentioned above, Rematch is not going to be free-to-play when launched, and fans will have to purchase the game to enjoy it. While the developers have introduced a beta version, which can be experienced for free, the main game will be available in three different variants: Standard, Pro, and Elite, which are available to pre-order now.

Here are the prices of all three editions alongside their contents:

Standard Edition ($29.99)

Base game

Pro Edition ($39.99)

Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket: Elevate your game and your rewards, step by step.

Elevate your game and your rewards, step by step. Blazon Player Background and Title: Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are.

Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are. Blazon Buckler Tank Top: Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match.

Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match. Blazon Pattern (for Top & Bottom clothes): Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity — perfect for those who want their style to tell their story.

Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity — perfect for those who want their style to tell their story. Blazon Jewel Set: Crafted from folded leather, each piece is designed to shine on and off the field.

Elite Edition ($49.99)

2 x Captain Pass Upgrade Ticket: Double the rewards, double the swag.

Double the rewards, double the swag. Blazon Player Background and Title: Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are.

Showcase your identity with an epic design that makes a statement as unique as you are. Blazon Buckler Tank Top: Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match.

Classic tank top rebellion with blazon elegance, crafted for those who show their strength and shape their destiny with every match. Blazon Pattern (for Top & Bottom clothes): Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity — perfect for those who want their style to tell their story.

Infuse your outfit with a seamless epic design that truly reflects your unique identity — perfect for those who want their style to tell their story. Blazon Jewel Set: Crafted from folded leather, each piece is designed to shine on and off the field.

Crafted from folded leather, each piece is designed to shine on and off the field. Glitcher Trainers: Step into the future with every stride. Who says errors can't be aesthetic?

Step into the future with every stride. Who says errors can't be aesthetic? Blazon Augmented Reality Cage: Brings each match to life with a vibrant blazon display that celebrates every goal.

Brings each match to life with a vibrant blazon display that celebrates every goal. Blazon Cap: It's more than just a cap — it's a declaration of status, identity, and conviction.

Rematch will give you the option to customize your character's clothes, shoes, etc, and many clothing items can be obtained by purchasing the Pro and Elite editions of the game.

The main storyline of Rematch is based on a 5v5 simulation, whereas the gameplay focuses on bringing out the players' true skills. Each player has to control their in-game character, strategically use tricks, and coordinate with their teammates to fight off opponents.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

