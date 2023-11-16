Is there Romance and a Social System in Persona 5 Tactica?

With Persona 5 featuring an extensive social system and romance options, it’s not surprising why many in the community are wondering if the spin-off, Persona 5 Tactica, will have similar features. The game takes place in an alternate world inside Toshiro’s heart created by an entity called Samaelto. This was done to corner Toshiro and deter him from acting against his father and working towards bringing in large-scale social reform.

While the narrative takes place inside a metaverse, the shadows look different from the ones that the players and Phantom Thieves are used to seeing in the base game. This, once again raises curiosity among fans about whether or not the spinoff will contain all the features, such as a social system and the ability to romance other characters, that were beloved parts of the original.

Is there a Social System in Persona 5 Tactica?

Unfortunately, there is no Social System that players can look forward to in Persona 5 Tactica. The spin-off is a rather straightforward title where you will need to escape the world in Toshiro’s heart, which was created by Samael.

You must escape with Toshiro himself, who is also trapped inside the metaverse and in Marie’s jail cell. There are three Kingdoms whose rulers you will have to beat before you finally face off against Samael.

While there is no social system, there are some unique conversations that you get to enjoy in the game from time to time. After something important happens in the narrative, the Conversations option in the main menu will get a yellow exclamation mark.

When you see this, you will know that there is a new special conversation available with some of your team members. These conversations provide more insight into Erina and Toshiro while revealing more about the backstories of the rest of the Phantom Thieves.

Completing these conversations will also reward each of your units with a certain amount of GP, which you can then invest to unlock new skills.

Is there Romance in Persona 5 Tactica?

As there is no Social System, there are also no Romance options that you will be able to look forward to in Persona 5 Tactica. The unique Conversations are the most you can expect when it comes to social and interaction features in the game.