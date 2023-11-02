Persona 5 Tactica preview: The future of this metaverse looks bright

I still remember the first thought that came to my mind when I saw Persona 5 Tactica's gameplay trailer: "Is this Persona 5 meets Xcom?" As bizarre as it might sound, my brain has created an unofficial benchmark that every tactical RPG has to be as good as Xcom. Nevertheless, I did keep my mind open, knowing how the original Persona games are very different (even though they have always had a strong emphasis on the tactical side of things).

That said, there are always questions that can creep up in your mind, especially when a beloved IP tries to travel down a new track. However, the team of Atlus and P Studio has managed to create an exciting blend of gameplay, weaved tightly with the same humor that one can associate with mainstream Persona titles.

While the full release is still a fortnight away, the preview left me with plenty of positives and the wish to play more in time.

Persona 5 Tactica takes the already-popular franchise in a new direction

Over the years, the Persona series has been considered one of the biggest successes in JRPGs. Not only has Atlus delivered the classics, but the remakes and remasters that have come later have been equally successful.

Making Persona 5 Tactica could have gone differently, but the morning shows the day, and the preview has only increased my eagerness for the full launch.

Story and presentation

As this is only a preview, I will keep the main plot under wraps. However, it includes the signature humor and action that have been a part of the Persona series. Persona 5 Tactica introduces you to the Multiverse, which appears to be an alternate timeline.

You play as Joker, assisted by the beloved Morgana, but this is one journey where you'll lose your friends - at least temporarily. It also introduces Marie, who is shaping up to be a pretty exciting villain on my journey. Atlus has decided to go with a larger-than-life presentation for all the characters.

While I am yet to explore the latter parts of the game, the characters are full of life. Marie, for me, is equally irritating on the one hand (for she's the villain) and humorous on the other. She constantly reminded me of Handsome Jack from the Borderlands series, and kudos to Atlus for developing her character the way they have done.

The overall presentation is full of color and vibrance. The dialogs are filled with humor - the kind you love but don't go over the top. Characters evoke emotion in you, and the 2D art design fits exceptionally well with the overall aesthetic. Combined with the well-tuned voice acting, Persona 5 Tactica's preview is an absolute visual treat.

Gameplay and performance

Persona 5 Tactica might be a tactical RPG, but it has a lot of elements that it borrows from the mainstream Persona games. For example, you can use your SP points and call on your Personas to aid you in battle. Unlike typical tactical RPGs, you can move freely, like in other games in the series. You can use objects to shield yourself, which becomes extremely necessary.

Using the blocks will allow you to evade any damage, even entirely, and enable you to fight longer and harder. You have two types of attacks to choose from - ranged and melee. Those with Personas can activate it as well, using the SP points.

The ability of One More Turn is a unique addition, and it incentivizes you to go for more powerful attacks. If you can throw your enemies off balance and on the ground, you can continue your attacks with the same character. This ability can be chained, although the maximum I achieved was three moves back-to-back.

Character customization is available with the help of GP or Growth Points, which you gain as you level up. There's a full-scale character tree that offers plenty of freedom and will help you improve your characters. You can equip your characters with unique items as well.

Despite this being a preview of Persona 5 Tactica, the game ran smoothly on my PS5. There weren't any bugs at my end, and my colleague, who played it on his Xbox Series X, shared the same experience. As mentioned earlier, Persona 5 Tactica looks and runs amazingly well on the current-gen consoles.

In conclusion

Persona 5 Tactica's preview is one of the most memorable experiences I have had with any Early Access in recent times. The unique blend of traditional elements from tactical RPGs combines well with the other aspects of the game. I love the fact that you can build your characters in different ways, which opens up the scope for replayability as well.

At times, the preview made me forget that this is a partial-release build, and Atlus is likely to make some more changes as the November 16 release date comes close. However, there are very few things that I would like to change at this point. Persona 5 Tactica isn't a part of the main series, but it's an experience that all fans should try at least once.

Persona 5 Tactica Preview

Reviewed On: PS5

Platform(s): Microsoft Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Developer(s): Atlus, P Studio

Publisher(s): SEGA

Release Date: November 16, 2023