Is there a sixth Relic in Black Myth Wukong?

There is a sixth Relic in Black Myth Wukong, called the Freed Mind which only unlocks after you reach the true ending of the game. Relics are easily the most important aspect of Black Myth Wukong's narrative. Surprisingly enough, they also play a major role in gameplay as well, by granting special perks that offer passive effects like increased Defense, HP, and more.

As you progress through the main story of Black Myth Wukong, you will eventually obtain five of these Relics. However, the sixth and final Relic isn't obtained until you step into a new Journey, i.e., New Game+. Additionally, the final Relic, Freed Mind, only unlocks if you go to NG+ after obtaining the true ending of the game.

While the prerequisites to unlocking the sixth Relic have their narrative significance, it sure can get a bit confusing and puzzling. Here's a list of everything you need to do to obtain the sixth Relic - Freed Mind, in Black Myth Wukong.

Trending

Black Myth Wukong's sixth Relic, Freed Mind, is locked behind the game's true ending

The sixth Relic, Freed Mind, is only available once you finish the main story with the true ending, i.e., one where you defeat the Stone Monkey as well as the Great Sage's Broken Shell, after having fought Erlang, the Sacred Divinity, and the Four Heavenly Kings. Unfortunately, the true ending isn't available until you complete a handful of optional quests.

The Freed Mind Relic in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

The prerequisites to unlocking the true ending are — to obtain all five Relics, get the normal ending at least once, complete the Yellow Loong questline, and unlock the Great Pagoda in Chapter 3 (The New West). You can follow our in-depth guide on how to get the true ending in Black Myth Wukong for more information.

After unlocking the true ending, all you need to do is start a new Journey but on the same save where you previously completed the game, i.e., New Game+. Once you start New Game+, go through the prologue sequence once again, i.e., the battle between Sun Wukong and Erlang Shen. After the prologue is over, you will get the Freed Mind Relic.

The Freed Mind comes with three unique perks, which offer a massive boost for your NG+ playthrough. These perks are:

Elegance in Simplicity: Moderately buffs light attacks.

Moderately buffs light attacks. Unified Minds: The duplicates (A Pluck of Many) copy the Destined One's charged-heavy attack move (four Focus charges).

The duplicates (A Pluck of Many) copy the Destined One's charged-heavy attack move (four Focus charges). Unbegotten undying: For a brief duration, the Destined One gains invincibility and a defensive buff after reviving himself with the Life-Saving Strand.

The battle against Erlang Shen for the true ending (Image via GameScience)

For a regular DPS-based build, stick with the Elegance in Simplicity perk, which offers a 10% damage buff for light attacks. However, you can also unlock the Unified Mind perk, but only if you have and make regular use of the A Pluck of Many Spell in combat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!