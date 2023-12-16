Is Skull and Bones coming to Nintendo Switch?

Skull and Bones is set to make its arrival on certain current-generation platforms, meaning players do not need to wait much longer. Since the Nintendo Switch is a sales behemoth even over six years post-launch, Ubisoft has been a big supporter of the hybrid console. As such, fans wonder which of this studio's future games will come to that console.

So is Skull and Bones headed to the Nintendo Switch, or do fans of the portable console need to look for alternatives?

Skull and Bones is not launching on the Nintendo Switch

As per official Ubisoft confirmation, the sandbox pirate game will be skipping Nintendo's latest console. Skull and Bones' target platforms include the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. So why is the Nintendo Switch being omitted? For one, it would likely be infeasible to bring the title on the handheld device from a tech perspective.

Built upon the latest rendition of Ubisoft's Anvil Engine tech, Skull and Bones offers a vast, detailed open world to sail across. The Nintendo Switch's aging Tegra X1 hardware may not be able to keep up, especially since this game is only targeting current-gen platforms.

That said, as ports such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hogwarts Legacy have proven, sometimes the impossible can be made possible on the Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, the recent Batman Arkham Knight port for this device is proof that releases on it don't always work out.

The console is at the end of its lifespan, with fans eagerly anticipating the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. While it will undoubtedly be several generations more powerful than the current version, it remains to be seen if the upcoming system can keep up with the tech demands of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Are there any alternatives to Skull and Bones on the Nintendo Switch

Since the game is not known to be coming to Nintendo's Switch, here are some alternatives ownerso of that device could try instead:

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: Follow Edward Kenway on a nostalgic pirate adventure on the sea while indulging in familiar assassin activities on land thanks to Black Flag, which is part of the Rebel Collection duology.

Follow Edward Kenway on a nostalgic pirate adventure on the sea while indulging in familiar assassin activities on land thanks to Black Flag, which is part of the Rebel Collection duology. King of Seas: This action RPG tells the story of an outcast who joins the pirates, and sets out on an isometric journey to explore and earn gold, meet new people, and fight hostile pirates in naval combat

After several delays, Skull and Bones launches officially on February 16, 2024.