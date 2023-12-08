Skull and Bones new release date announced at The Game Awards 2023

Skull and Bones developers have created a stir by announcing its new release date. Unveiled at the Game Awards 2023, the title is set to launch on February 13, 2024, exclusively for Ubisoft+ users. For regular customers, it becomes accessible on February 16. This offers an early access opportunity for eager fans subscribed to Ubisoft+.

The history of Skull and Bones has been marred by controversy, primarily stemming from its numerous delays. With a total of six postponements, fans began to lose faith in the game's eventual release. Nevertheless, the announcement of a new release date has inspired curiosity among gamers, sparking mass interest in this multiplayer pirate adventure.

Skull and Bones gameplay, platforms, and more

The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC (Image via Ubisoft)

The game will be available on multiple platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. This title is set to enter its closed beta phase scheduled to run from December 15 to December 18.

Initially announced in 2017, the developers originally had plans to bring this game to the PS4 and Xbox One with a 2018 release. However, Ubisoft later shifted its focus to current-gen platforms, discontinuing support for older systems.

Regarding gameplay, Skull and Bones promises an expansive open-world environment where players can engage in various activities. These include hunting treasures, engaging in naval combat with rival pirates, and exploring uncharted regions to uncover mysteries.

Your ship serves as both your means of transportation as well as a formidable weapon. You will also have the opportunity to construct and customize your ships, utilizing resources and expanding on your builds.

You will be able to customize your ship (Image via Ubisoft)

A diverse array of vessels is at your command, ranging from diminutive dhows and sloops to medium-sized sambuk and brigantines to even larger options. Each ship can be equipped with an extensive selection of weaponry, spanning traditional cannons to more specialized tools such as flamethrowers and multi-barreled mortars.

Using a strategic combination of ships and weaponry is crucial in this title, as various contracts will necessitate distinct approaches involving specific types of vessels.

In addition to ship construction, players can manage various ship functions, such as navigation, combat, and crew management. The game also adopts a live-service model, offering the flexibility to play solo if desired.

Narratively, Skull and Bones provides gamers with the freedom to shape their own experience, allowing them to tailor the narrative according to their preferred gameplay style and preferences.

The title will also feature multiplayer functionality. Ubisoft has crafted the game to enable solo or group navigation through the open seas, letting players partake in either PvE or PvEvP scenarios. In short, Skull and Bones' gameplay is tailored to immerse players in the role of a formidable pirate captain.